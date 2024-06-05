Luke Baldwin to make NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour debut at New Hampshire

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Rising Modified competitor Luke Baldwin will make his NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 22. Driving the Pace-O-Matic No. 7VA for Sadler-Stanley (SS) Racing, Baldwin will compete with NASCAR‘s best during the only NASCAR national series weekend of the New England racing season.

Competing in the Mohegan Sun 100, Baldwin will get his first taste of drafting in a Modified at the “Magic Mile” oval. He‘s no stranger to racing Modifieds over the last few years; he’s a 602 Modified champion at New Smyrna Speedway‘s World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing and already a Tour-Type Modified winner in a short time in 2024.

Baldwin is excited to take his talent north to New Hampshire to compete on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

Luke Baldwin celebrates after winning the 602 Modified feature and championship during night 7 of the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing event at New Smyrna Speedway in New Smyrna, Florida on February 17, 2023. (Adam Fenwick/NASCAR)

“New Hampshire is a dream come true for sure,” Baldwin said. “Growing up, it was one of the coolest races to watch, so having the privilege to run this race is an incredible feeling. The Sadler-Stanley Racing team has a ton of momentum, and I know they‘ll bring a stout piece to New Hampshire.

“It wouldn’t be possible without my mom and dad, Sadler-Stanley Racing, Pace-O-Matic and PSR Products. I can‘t thank them enough. I‘m extremely grateful for this opportunity, and I can‘t wait to go have some fun.”

Hermie Sadler from SS Racing agrees that Baldwin is ready for the challenge.

“It was pretty evident to me early on this season that Luke has ‘it’ for us,” Sadler said. “His ability to do things like adapt to our cars, more horsepower, new tracks, to get that extra speed for qualifying, knowing when to be aggressive and when to save… he is just mature beyond his years. Taking him to a track like New Hampshire was the logical next step for his development.”

The Mohegan Sun 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is set for Saturday, June 22. Practice and qualifying will take place Friday, June 21. Saturday’s race will be shown live on FloRacing when it takes the green flag around 6:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can follow Luke Baldwin across all social media accounts. For more information on Sadler-Stanley Racing, visit Sadler-StanleyRacing.com and follow the team on Facebook at SS Racing for the latest updates, including from the track on race day.