Luke Altmyer secures QB1 status

Aug. 22—CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema has a similar conversation with every quarterback he recruits.

The third-year Illinois coach wants to get a particular message across. Something he feels those quarterbacks — and their parents — need to know. A trait those quarterbacks will share with Bielema once they hit the top of the depth chart.

"When things go well, they get a lot of credit," Bielema said. "When things don't go well, they get a lot of blame."

Luke Altmyer is now in that position at Illinois. Bielema named the Mississppi transfer his starting quarterback on Monday, with Ball State transfer John Paddock the likely backup heading into the Illini's Sept. 2 season opener against Toledo.

Bielema, who made the announcement late Monday morning during a press conference in the press box on the eighth floor of Memorial Stadium, doesn't want Altmyer to concern himself with their now shared responsibility shouldering the fate of Illinois football this fall.

The Illini coach gets paid the big bucks to do so and wants his newly-named starting quarterback to do what he's done since he arrived in Champaign in January.

"All we're asking him to do is be better today than he was yesterday and just stay on that progression," Bielema said.

That's what Bielema saw from Altmyer the last eight months. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback impressed the Illinois coach with his presence, demeanor and ability to handle the offense. Mostly, Altmyer flashed the type of consistency doing all of the above that Bielema was looking for to replace Tommy DeVito after Devito's successful one-year stay in Champaign now has the former Syracuse quarterback vying for a roster spot with the New York Giants.

"We put on him a lot of pressure," Bielema said. "We've tried to build as much pressure as we can into game situations without actually rushing the game. I would say what he did was show consistency. ... Luke, with his role as a starting quarterback, I've been very impressed on not just his play on the football field, but how he's handled walking into this environment and having a lot of people in the outside world think he's going to be that guy."

Altmyer appeared in nine games, with one start, in two seasons at Ole Miss.

He backed up Matt Corral in 2021 and lost the quarterback competition to USC transfer Jaxson Dart last fall. He'll get his first start at Illinois having completed 28 of 54 passes for 317 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in his college career.

"I don't really care about what happened before he got here," Bielema said. "I have a feeling how things were run at Ole Miss — I love Lane (Kiffin), and Lane's a friend of mine — they were completely different than what we do here."

Paddock and redshirt freshman Donovan Leary were also involved in Illinois' training camp competition. Walk-on Kirkland Michaux would likely be next in line after those two on the Illini quarterback depth chart.

Paddock gets the first shot at backup quarterback duties, though, in his sixth season of college football. The Illinois legacy — his great-grandfather, grandfather and uncle all played for the Illini — has the most experience in the group, having started all 12 games at Ball State in 2022 and throwing for 2,719 yards, 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season with the Cardinals.

"I thought he probably played one of his best weeks of football last week," Bielema said of Paddock. "The competition has definitely made everybody in the room stronger. Very impressed with John, not only with what he's done on the field, but he's a Type A mentality and personality. He's got great leadership qualities. All the things that you ask for in a quarterback, he shines through, and he's been very efficient with our offense. I think the respect our guys have for him is big."