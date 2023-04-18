Lukas Van Ness among Pro Football Focus’ top 5 EDGE rushers in 2023 NFL draft

Lukas Van Ness is a polarizing NFL draft prospect for many NFL teams, fans, scouts, and analysts when it comes to where he should be drafted. Some remain firm on his talents, while others wonder what it could or couldn’t be.

Sure, there are those that put the value on him not starting at Iowa. But, the counterargument to that is the simple dominance he put out on tape when he repped just as much as the starters. There is also his dominant NFL Combine performance where he tested exceptionally well.

One thing that does seem to be consistent is Van Ness’ presence in the conversations surrounding the best edge rushers in this year’s draft. Pro Football Focus‘ Trevor Sikkema has Van Ness among his top five edge rushers.

Top 5 Edge Rushers in the 2023 NFL Draft, via @TampaBayTre pic.twitter.com/oJOargiT6u — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 17, 2023

With Van Ness, there is Will Anderson out of Alabama who is presumed to be the best edge rusher by the greater majority. After that, the next four could find themselves in any number of orders drafted.

Nolan Smith out of Georgia brings a bit more of a modern-day prototype and athleticism to the position. Myles Murphy from Clemson and Van Ness are nearly carbon copies of their height and weight which could lead a team to choose one based on a myriad of factors. BJ Ojulari out of LSU is more like Smith with a smaller frame but making up for it with his speed and agility.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out Van Ness’ ultimate draft destination. The 2023 NFL draft’s first round gets underway on Thursday, April 27 from Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.

