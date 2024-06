Lukas Ibertsberger leaves for Linz

Lukas Ibertsberger is leaving FC Red Bull Salzburg and joining FC Blau-Weiß Linz.

The 20-year-old from Salzburg developed from the youth ranks of the Red Bull Academy (34 appearances), the UEFA Youth League team (6) and co-operation club FC Liefering (39).

Over the past season, the defender went on loan to RZ Pellets WAC (17 appearances), he has moved on loan to our league rivals in Linz.

We wish Ibi all the very best for his future!