Advertisement
Breaking News:

Preakness results: Seize the Grey upsets Mystik Dan at Pimlico!

Lukas: 149th Preakness Stakes win is 'special'

NBC Sports

Seize the Grey trainer D. Wayne Lukas discusses the emotions of winning the 2024 Preakness Stakes, explaining why the feeling of victory "never gets old" after seven career Preakness wins.