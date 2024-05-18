- Andrew Vaugh breaks hitting slump with 2-HR game vs. NatsWhite Sox' Andrew Vaughn says he got through his hitting slump by keeping things simple and staying positive<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/mlb/chicago-white-sox/white-sox-videos/andrew-vaugh-breaks-hitting-slump-with-2-hr-game-vs-nats/562232/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Andrew Vaugh breaks hitting slump with 2-HR game vs. Nats</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:34Now PlayingPaused
Lukas: 149th Preakness Stakes win is 'special'
Seize the Grey trainer D. Wayne Lukas discusses the emotions of winning the 2024 Preakness Stakes, explaining why the feeling of victory "never gets old" after seven career Preakness wins.