Lukaku tug of war between Man Utd and Chelsea leads to hilarious fan banter on Twitter

Supporters of both clubs, Arsenal and beyond were in top form as social media users reacted in disbelief to the transfer saga "shambles"

Chelsea fans had just come to terms with the fact Manchester United had swooped in to steal top transfer target Romelu Lukaku from under their noses when it emerged on Friday night they'd matched their rivals' £75 million bid.

The Europa League winners confirmed on Saturday morning that a fee for Lukaku had been agreed, but could the Premier League champions' late manouevre scupper their hopes?

Twitter went into comedy meltdown mode as fans of all club colours chipped in to joke and comment on what has turned into the transfer safa of the summer.