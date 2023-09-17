Lukaku on target as Roma smash seven past Empoli

Romelu Lukaku (L) celebrates after scoring his first Roma goal (Andreas SOLARO)

Romelu Lukaku scored his first Roma goal in Sunday's 7-0 demolition of Empoli, his new team's first win of the Serie A season.

Belgium forward Lukaku rolled in Roma's sixth of a simple home victory in the 86th minute of a match which also saw Paulo Dybala get off the mark for the season with a brace.

Further strikes from Renato Sanches, Bryan Cristante and Gianluca Mancini, as well as a comical Albert Grassi own goal ensured a rout of rock-bottom Empoli and moved Roma out of the relegation zone and up to 12th on four points.

Lukaku made his first start alongside Dybala in an attack which is hoped will help Roma qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2018.

On loan from Chelsea, Lukaku made a substitute appearance in Roma's loss to AC Milan before the international break and had a low key evening against Empoli apart from his simple finish from Andrea Belotti's pass.

Jose Mourinho's team could even have scored more as both Dybala and Leandro Paredes struck the woodwork from set-pieces in each half.

Christian Kouame shot Fiorentina to a 3-2 win over Atalanta with the decisive strike in Sunday's entertaining Serie A clash in Florence.

Ivorian Kouame pounced on defensive indecisiveness in the 76th minute to prod home his first goal of the season and move Fiorentina up to seventh.

Giacomo Bonaventura and Lucas Martinez-Quarta scored Fiorentina's other goals at the Stadio Artemio Franchi as the hosts moved level on seven points with champions Napoli and Frosinone, 4-2 winners over Sassuolo earlier in the day.

Eusebio Di Francesco's Frosinone won a Serie A game from a losing position for the first time in their history.

They came back from being two goals down in the first 25 minutes to claim an impressive home win thanks to a Walid Cheddira penalty on the stroke of half-time, Luca Mazzitelli's brace and a stoppage-time finish from Pol Lirola.

Atalanta are two points back in ninth after their second defeat in their opening four matches, a disappointing return after a summer transfer spree created optimism among supporters.

Defeat for Atalanta means that Lecce stay in the Champions League positions despite only drawing 1-1 at Monza.

td/dmc