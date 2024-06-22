🇧 Lukaku Starts! Belgium and Romania name starting XIs for EURO 2024 clash

Dominic Tedesco has rung the changes for his side's second group game.

Belgium are in desperate need of a result after becoming the first shock losers of the tournament as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Slovakia in their group stage opener.

To that end, Tedesco has made several changes to his side. Leandro Trossard, Orel Mangala and Yannick Carrasco are among those that drop out, with Youri Tielemans, Arthur Theate and Jan Vertonghen all coming back into the side.

However, key trio Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku all keep their places, and will be hoping for a better showing.

On the other hand, Romania have made just one change, with Valentin Mihăilă taking the place of winger Florinel Coman on the left side of midfield.

A win for them will see them through, and leave Belgium on the verge of an exit.

What do you make of the sides?