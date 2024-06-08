Lukaku scores, but Chelsea send warning to Conte’s Napoli

Romelu Lukaku scored twice for Belgium in a friendly ahead of EURO 2024, but it’s reported Chelsea are refusing to give Napoli any discount or loan deal.

The striker has just completed his loan experience with Roma, having spent the season before that at Inter in a similar temporary agreement.

He has made no secret of his desire to reunite with former Inter coach Antonio Conte at Napoli next term, but that is proving complicated.

According to transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have again made it clear to Napoli that there will be no loan deal, nor a discount on the £38m release clause in his contract.

Lukaku gearing up for EURO 2024

Meanwhile, Lukaku continues gearing up for Belgium’s participation in EURO 2024 and found the net twice in this evening’s 3-0 friendly win over Luxembourg.

Leandro Trossard completed the scoring for the Red Devils, who are in the same European Championship group as Ukraine, Slovakia and Romania.