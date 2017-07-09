Lukaku reveals how Pogba convinced him to join Man Utd

The 24-year-old striker said he did not hesitate to agree to join the Red Devils, and was influenced by talks with his friend and new team-mate

Romelu Lukaku says his conversations with Paul Pogba about Manchester United sparked his interest in joining the club.

Lukaku rejected interest from Chelsea, who matched United's bid, to reunite with Jose Mourinho, and he says he did not need to think twice about his decision to move to Old Trafford, in part thanks to his friend.

"I've been talking to [Pogba] for about seven or eight years. And now he's living in Manchester," he told ESPN. "I live in Manchester. He lives like down the road from where I live, so we're together on a daily basis.

"He was explaining to me how it went at the club, and it triggered something in my head. When the opportunity came, I didn't have to think twice. I'm really excited.

"I think they're all top players, a good group of guys that is hungry to win trophies.

Lukaku: Who could reject Man Utd?

"To play in front of those fans, everything is set there to perform. But, you know, I have to work harder than I'm doing now. I know the road is still far, but I'm willing to go on that path and grab the opportunity that I get."

The 24-year-old ended the 2016-17 campaign with 25 goals from 37 Premier League games as Everton finished seventh, eight points behind United.