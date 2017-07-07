Lukaku to Manchester United: Why Belgium striker can be Mourinho's new Drogba

In a move that nobody saw coming, Manchester United appear to have swooped in and snatched Romelu Lukaku from under the nose of Chelsea.

The Red Devils were thought to be on the brink of sealing a deal to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, but they wasted no time in turning their attention to the Everton man once it became apparent that his anticipated return to Chelsea had stalled.

If reports are to believed, Lukaku was always Jose Mourinho’s preferred striking option this summer, despite having sold the player during his Stamford Bridge reign.

The Portuguese boss has always had a totemic powerhouse in the centre-forward role within his great teams of the past, and our friends at Football Whispers believe Lukaku is the ideal man to replicate the success Mourinho had with Didier Drogba at Chelsea.

In his Champions League-winning Porto side, Mourinho had Benni McCarthy leading the line; at Inter Milan it was Diego Milito; in his two spells with Chelsea he had Drogba and Diego Costa; and with United last season Zlatan Ibrahimovic was the star striker. All big, physically imposing centre-forwards who are robust and strong in the air.

There was a slightly different dynamic at play during Mourinho’s three seasons in charge of Real Madrid, where quick-fire counter-attacking and intricate interplay were the orders of the day, with Karim Benzema and Gonzalo Higuain rotating in the No.9 role.

But, even so, according to Spanish journalist Diego Torres’ book The Special One: The Secret World of Jose Mourinho, it is claimed the Portuguese coach tried to convince Los Blancos’ hierarchy to sign 6ft 4ins target man Hugo Almeida from Werder Bremen.

So it’s fair to say Lukaku is the archetype “Mourinho striker”. Tall, athletic, extraordinarily powerful and aerially adept, the Belgian is exactly what the United boss likes to build his teams around.

Morata ticked many of those boxes too, being a sound header of the ball, tremendously athletic and capable of holding up and linking play – even more so than Lukaku. But the Real Madrid man is not of the same physical ilk. He lacks explosiveness and is not nearly as intimidating a presence inside the penalty area.

Lukaku is brilliantly quick over short distances, is blessed with fast reactions, has sound instincts, can rapidly accelerate, is capable of bullying even the biggest of defenders, and is an expert at dispatching chances inside the penalty area. They are all traits he shares with a prime Drogba, with whom Mourinho won three Premier League titles for Chelsea.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of Lukaku’s imminent arrival at Old Trafford stands to be Paul Pogba, last summer’s marquee signing. The French midfielder is close friends with the Belgian and the two are currently holidaying together in the USA.

Although Pogba linked well with Ibrahimovic last term, the Swedish striker’s lack of mobility meant that he was not as able to keep opposition defences on the back foot, to stretch the pitch, as much as the 24-year-old Les Bleus superstar might have hoped.

This won’t be the case with Lukaku. The Everton striker likes to play on the shoulder of the deepest defender, always threatening to burst in behind. This will not only create space for Pogba to roam into, entering the kind of areas from where his creative gifts are of most use to United, but the Belgian No.9’s propensity for timing his advanced runs, coupled with the pace he offers, will provide the perfect target for the Frenchman’s through-balls.

He may not have the Champions League experience of Morata, and his skillset isn’t quite as diverse as Torino’s Andrea Belotti, another reported Manchester United transfer target, but Lukaku, with 85 Premier League goals already under his belt, in a bona fide star in English football and will require little time to adapt to his new surroundings.

