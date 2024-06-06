Lukaku open to Saudi move - Friday's gossip

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is open to a move amid interest from multiple clubs, Dominic Calvert-Lewin could leave Everton on a free transfer and Manchester United have bid for a young defender.

Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 31, has opened the door to a Saudi Pro League move but also has interest from AC Milan, Napoli and from Jose Mourinho for a reunion with his former manager at Fenerbahce. (Telegraph, subscription required)

Any Napoli move for Lukaku would only happen if they managed to sell Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 25, first. (Times, subscription required)

Everton risk losing England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer in 2025 after a halt in contract talks with the 27-year-old. (Football Insider)

Six Premier League clubs - Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester - face having to sell players before the end of June in order to comply with the division's Profit and Sustainability Rules. (Sky Sports)

England and Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, 27, has a release clause of £65m in his contract, but it can only be activated by certain clubs. (Athletic, subscription required)

Manchester United have made a 60m euro bid for Lille defender Leny Yoro, 18, but face a fight for the French teenager's signature with Real Madrid. (Marca, in Spanish)

Chelsea have made Crystal Palace and France Under-21 winger Michael Olise, 22, one of their top summer transfer targets, with the Blues ready to rival Manchester United to land the £60m-rated player. (Standard)

Barcelona and Spain forward Mariona Caldentey, 28, has agreed to join Women's Super League side Arsenal when her current contract expires at the end of June. (Sky Sports)

Borussia Dortmund want to sign 22-year-old Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen on a permanent basis after he impressed on loan but are reluctant to meet Chelsea's £35m valuation. (ESPN)

Brighton have put 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler on their next manager shortlist. The American-born coach guided St Pauli to promotion from Bundesliga 2 last season. (Telegraph, subscription required)

Brighton have held talks with former boss Graham Potter, 49, over a potential return as manager. (Guardian)

Newcastle United are in advanced talks with departing Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, with West Ham, Tottenham, Roma and Atletico Madrid also interested in the 25-year-old Englishman, who will be available on a free transfer. (Chronicle)

Sheffield United have registered their interest in signing Nottingham Forest's English defender Joe Worrall, with the 27-year-old available on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer. (Football Insider)

Arsenal and Brazil centre-back Gabriel, 26, said it is "his dream" to join Brazilian side Corinthians, the side he has supported since he was a child. (Mirror)

Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 24, is prepared to stay at the club despite interest from Aston Villa and Tottenham. (Guardian)