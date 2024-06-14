Lukaku: Napoli make initial contact with Chelsea for former Inter and Roma striker – report

Napoli have reportedly been in contact with Chelsea for the first time to sound out the possibility of a move for former Inter striker Romelu Lukaku, who spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan in the Italian capital with Roma.

The Chelsea-owned striker has a particularly close relationship with new Partenopei coach Antonio Conte, having won the Scudetto together during their time in San Siro. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the two have stayed in constant contact ever since then.

However, the more recent discussions have reportedly been on the topic of a potential move to Napoli. Aurelio De Laurentiis and co. could be set to cash in on talisman Victor Osimhen this summer, which would leave the team in clear need of a replacement No. 9.

Napoli in contact with Chelsea for Lukaku

La Gazzetta report that Napoli have made an initial enquiry with Chelsea over Lukaku’s availability this summer.

The Pink Paper claims Lukaku has a release clause in his Chelsea contract worth €43m, which Napoli feel is still too high.

Napoli would be massively interested if Chelsea were to make Lukaku available on loan again, but otherwise, will need to negotiate to get the asking price down. Chelsea are currently not interested in loaning the Belgian out for a third season in a row.

He is currently under contract at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2026.