Lukaku: I learn from Ibrahimovic but I'm not the same

The 24-year-old striker is expected to replace the goals of the Swede but he says he will take on the position in his own style

Romelu Lukaku has revealed his admiration for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but warned he is not the same type of striker as the man he will replace at Manchester United.

Lukaku is set to complete a move to United, having already undergone a medical, after they agreed a £75 million fee with Everton.

The 24-year-old will be expected to supply goals for Jose Mourinho's side following the loss of Ibrahimovic, who was the club's top goalscorer last season with 17 Premier League goals from 28 games.

Lukau managed 25 in 37 games for Everton and is confident about filling the striker role at Old Trafford, but says he will do it in his own way.

"He did a wonderful job for the club," he told ESPN.

"He was the main guy at Manchester United, and he's a guy I really look up to and who I learn from a lot because we share the same agent. Here and there he sends a bit of advice to me, and it helps me improve.

"But I'm Romelu Lukaku - I'm not Zlatan Ibrahimovic. I will fill up the striker position in my way, but I know I have to work really hard and deliver more than I've done before."

United will compete in the Champions League and look to enjoy a more successful domestic campaign next term, and although Lukaku would not set any targets, he is aiming high.

"The team has to win trophies, and everybody has to do their best to make sure the club gets back the trophies that they always have," he added.

"The only thing I can say is that we're going to be there. We're going to be there and we're going to be performing for sure.

"I don't want to talk too much, because I think the backlash is going to come like last season, so I'm not going to talk much."