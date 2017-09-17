Lukaku: Goal celebration vs. Everton “just a bit of banter”

Romelu Lukaku had a goal and an assist as Manchester United broke down Everton in a 4-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The ex-Toffees man wasn’t muted after the goal, either, celebrating wildly and cupping his ear to the visiting fans after his marker made it 3-0 late in the match.

“I mean, it’s another goal and I’m happy with the win,” Lukaku said. “It’s just a bit of banter, after the free-kick I missed.”

The man likes a goal, that’s for sure.

Lukaku also just missed on a 1v1 chance against Jordan Pickford early, as Everton stuck around thanks to a rough finishing day for United (at least in the first 75 minutes).

And the striker says Jose Mourinho helped them sort it out at the break:

“We could have scored more in first half. We weren’t clinical enough. Everton created problems in midfield and the manager gave us tips at half-time of how to sort it.”

United is now behind Man City on goal differential alone, with both clubs leading third-placed Chelsea by three points and fourth-placed Newcastle by four.

The celebration was likely amplified by what he heard all day from Everton supporters in the crowd, though it certainly must be stuck in the craw of Toffees (although no more than losing by four). At least Everton’s brutal run of fixtures is over; Next week sees the Toffees home to Sunderland in the EFL Cup and home to Bournemouth in the league.

There may be a bit of a release from EFC.

