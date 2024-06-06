Lukaku on his future: “I will decide, I already know what will happen.”

Romelu Lukaku addressed his future in a recent interview, hinting at an imminent decision on the part of the Belgian striker.

Upon concluding his loan at Roma with 21 goals and 4 assists to his name, Lukaku is already being linked with another move away from Chelsea.

This time, Big Rom hopes to find a permanent destination.

In an interview with Belgian outlet Het Laatse Nieuws, Lukaku discussed his future and mentioned Antonio Conte as a pivotal manager in his career.

Recent rumors linked Lukaku with a reunion with the ex-Inter Milan boss in Naples this summer.

“My future? In my head, I already know. I know what will happen. A lot of people like to talk, maybe because I don’t have an official agent. But I’ll decide.”

“I am in control of my situation. I will make a choice and once I explain it, everyone will agree with me,” he added.

“Whenever I have decided to stay or go somewhere, it has turned out to be the right choice due to a few factors.”

“My relationship with the coach is a key aspect of any decision. It’s like a relationship with a woman. If it doesn’t work anymore, why stay together?”

“The best coach I worked with? Antonio Conte,” he added.