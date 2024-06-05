Lukaku announces: “I will return to Anderlecht sooner than you think.”

Romelu Lukaku’s future is bound to unfold away from the Italian capital after spending only one season on loan at Roma.

His spell in the Eternal City came to an end a few weeks ago and now the Belgian striker will be forced to find a new destination as Chelsea no longer want him.

With 21 goals and 4 assists in 47 games for Roma, Lukaku is set for yet another turbulent summer of rumors and transfer-related speculation.

The player, on the other hand, is not providing any hints with regards to his immediate future.

In a recent interview with RTL Sports, Lukaku spoke fondly of his boyhood club, Anderlecht, and his desire to return to Belgium someday.

“That return will certainly happen, much sooner than you might think,” Lukaku told the sports broadcaster.