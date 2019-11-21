Luka triple-doubles in 25 minutes

Luka Doncic went crazy again, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George finally played together, the Spurs shook up their lineup (and lost again), Giannis still can’t shoot free throws, and Danuel House suffered another back injury on Wednesday. Follow me on Twitter by clicking here!

Mavericks 142, Warriors 94 – My man Luka Doncic needed just 25 minutes to rack up a 35-10-10 triple-double (his seventh) with six 3-pointers, three steals and five turnovers on 11-of-18 shooting against the woeful Warriors. He scored 33 in the first half on 10-of-11 shooting with the six triples and became the first player ever with a 30-point triple-double in 25 or fewer minutes, and I’m running out of things to say about him. And I’m not alone, as he did this handy work on a national television stage. He’s literally become must-see tv and he’s not even 21 years old yet. Seth Curry sat out with an illness, so Tim Hardaway scored a season-high 20 in his place, and Dorian Finney-Smith scored just five points in 19 minutes after a monster line on Monday. He was in foul trouble and the Mavs were up by 40 for most of the night, but Monday’s looks like a bit of a fluke for DFS.

The Warriors were without Draymond Green (right heel soreness) and I’m extremely concerned about how many games he’ll play this season. I’m setting my over/under at 40 games, but I hope I’m wrong for those of you who drafted him. The Warriors only dressed eight players and Eric Paschall led the way with 22 points, seven boards and a 3-pointer. Ky Bowman started and scored 16, Alec Burks cooled off with 11 and Omari Spellman, Marquese Chriss and Jordan Poole each scored 11 off the bench. With only eight healthy players and none of them a household name every Warriors player deserves fantasy attention. And none of them are must-own players. I’d rank the eight as: Paschall, Glenn Robinson, Willie Cauley-Stein, Burks, Bowman, Chriss, Poole, Spellman.

Clippers 107, Celtics 104 OT – Kawhi Leonard has already missed five of the Clippers 15 games this season and he debuted alongside Paul George for the first time on Wednesday night. Kawhi hit just 7-of-20 shots and owners have to feel like his full stat line was a little empty given how many games Leonard is going to miss this season. I’ll put his over/under at 52, and that may be generous given that he’s played in just 10 of the Clippers 15 games thus far. Paul George was solid and Patrick Beverley had a career-high 16 rebounds to go along with 14 points, 16 rebounds, three steals, two blocks and four 3-pointers in one of the stat lines of the night. The Kawhi/PG duo is going to pull a ton of double teams and Beverley was the big beneficiary last night. If Beverley’s sitting on your wire pick him up, but this will very likely end up being the best game of his season, as well as his career. Lou Williams also thrived with 27 points.

Jayson Tatum led the way with 30 points for the Celtics, while Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart (playing through a sprained ankle) and Brad Wannamaker all played well in the tough loss. Wanamaker scored a season-high 14 with five dimes and two 3-pointers and might be worth a look as the Celtics back up point guard with Gordon Hayward out indefinitely. Jaylen Brown was quiet with nine points and has really cooled off, but he’ll heat up again sooner than later.

Bucks 135, Hawks 127 – The Bucks easily beat the Hawks behind Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 33-11-4-1-1-1 line, but he hit just 8-of-13 free throws as his shooting woes at the line continue. He’s hitting just 61 percent of his free throws while shooting 11.4 per game and when you combine that with his 4.7 turnovers per night, he’s not really meeting expectations after 14 games. He’s a career 73.5 percent shooter from the line, so hopefully he figures it out sooner than later, as he’s destroying his owners’ FTP thus far. Eric Bledsoe scored 28 and Donte DiVincenzo had a fun 11-5-3-2 line with two 3-pointers, making him worth a look in most leagues as long as he’s starting.

For the Hawks, Trae Young hit just 8-of-22 shots for 25 points and eight assists while De’Andre Hunter broke loose for a career-high 27 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and three 3-pointers on 8-of-12 shooting. He’s hit double figures in six straight games, and this is the breakout game we’ve been waiting for. If he was dropped in your league you should probably go get him. Cam Reddish had a career-high 17 points and three 3-pointers in another start and is also worth a look while filling in for Kevin Huerter (shoulder), who will likely miss three more weeks or so.

Sixers 109, Knicks 104 – Ben Simmons had a 18-7-13-1-1-1 double-double and finally hit a 3-pointer (he was 0-for-17 in his career) and Joel Embiid added a 23-12-5 line with two blocks and a 3-pointer in the win. Simmons has been shooting lights out over his last five games (36-of-48 for 75 percent) and has been decent from the line, righting the ship after a rough patch early in the season. Josh Richardson sat out with a hip injury and was replaced by Furkan Korkmaz (16 minutes). Hopefully Richardson will be ready for the next one.

Marcus Morris kept it going with a 22-13-6-2 line with four 3-pointers for the Knicks while Julius Randle and Frank Ntilikina both added 17 points in the loss. Ntilikina managed to finish without an assist in 33 minutes but is still trending in the right direction.

Wizards 138, Spurs 132 – Bradley Beal scored 33 points and Davis Bertans and Ish Smith both scored 21 points off the bench. Isaiah Thomas had 11 points, six assists and three 3-pointers in another start, and while Smith got hot, hitting 9-of-12 shots, Thomas is still the guy you want to own here. Bertans is interesting after scoring in double figures in two straight and is averaging 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 3-pointers on the season. He’s worth using in a four-game week. Mo Wagner had 13 points, six boards, three assists and three more 3-pointers and has scored in double digits in four straight. He’s averaging 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.4 3-pointers in November and is also a solid four-game option in most leagues.

The Spurs shook up their starting lineup by benching Dejounte Murray and Trey Lyles, and starting Patty Mills and Jakob Poeltl. Mills was nice with 16 points, six assists and four 3-pointers and Poeltl added 11 points, five boards, a steal and three blocks. The Spurs are now 5-10 on the season and have lost seven straight games and nine of their last 10. The lineup change didn’t stop the losing streak, but Murray was solid off the bench with 15 points, five boards, two assists, three steals and a 3-pointer in just 19 minutes. I’m giving Murray a long leash but if he continues to come off the bench that could change. In short, the only Spurs I trust are DeMar DeRozan (31 points) and LaMarcus Aldridge (double-double). Keep an eye on Mills as he could be worth an add if he sticks in the starting five, but I believe it’s a temporary move.

Nets 101, Hornets 91 – Taurean Prince (20 points), Jarrett Allen (22 & 17) and Spencer Dinwiddie (20 & 8) all went off for the short-handed Nets and Kyrie Irving’s shoulder injury could keep him out longer. Dinwiddie is a must-own, must-start player until further notice.

The Hornets are a mess but play four times in each of the next four weeks. P.J. Washington picked up two quick fouls and struggled in just 12 minutes and none of his teammates really stepped up on Wednesday. With the great games-played schedule, a lot of Hornets are worth holding right now. I’d rank them like this: Terry Rozier, Devonte’ Graham, Malik Monk, Washington, Miles Bridges, Cody Zeller, Nicolas Batum, Marvin Williams, Dwayne Bacon and Bismack Biyombo.

Heat 124, Cavs 100 – Duncan Robinson started for Justise Winslow (concussion) again and lit up the Cavs for a career-high 29 points and nine 3-pointers. He’s scored in double digits in four straight with 18 3-pointers over that stretch and is worth a look if you need 3-pointers until Winslow is back. The Heat have quietly won four straight games and Tyler Herro scored 22 with four 3-pointers off the bench. He’s averaging 12.3 points and 1.7 3-pointers in November.

For the Cavs, Kevin Love (back) was back with a 24 & 13 double-double with five 3-pointers (and I still don’t trust him), Tristan Thompson was out (rest) and Larry Nance Jr. (thumb) went off with 16 points, nine rebounds, two steals, a block and two 3-pointers. I dropped Nance in a few leagues but if he’s finally healthy and ready to play, he’s trending up with Thompson and Love being perpetual rest candidates. Darius Garland and Collin Sexton both scored in double digits but are both lacking in other categories, making them both a rough ride right now. They’re luxury holds in my mind, but not must-start players.

Raptors 113, Magic 97 – OG Anunoby has had trouble staying consistent and had nine points, four boards, a block and a 3-pointer last night. I think he’s worth owning and he might be available in your league, but he’s like a roller coaster. Marc Gasol had five points and has now scored in single digits in seven straight games, which is even more concerning when you consider that Serge Ibaka’s (ankle) been out for more than a week. Ibaka may return on Saturday which is more bad news for Gasol. He’s droppable. Chris Boucher double-doubled but has been highly inconsistent and will take a hit with Ibaka coming back, while Fred VanVleet and Norm Powell both played well. Powell’s a hold until Kyle Lowry (thumb) is back and I think Ibaka is a guy you should look at picking up if he was dropped in your league. Rookie Terence Davis had career highs of 19 points and eight boards with three 3-pointers and belongs on deep-league radars right now.

For the Magic, Aaron Gordon left with a sprained ankle and didn’t return. If he’s going to miss time, Al-Farouq Aminu and Terrence Ross would benefit. Nikola Vucevic also left with an ankle injury and it didn’t look great. I think he’ll miss time, but backups Mo Bamba and Khem Birch aren’t the most appealing adds I’ve ever seen. Jonathan Isaac played through his ankle injury and had a great double-double with a steal and three blocks, and Evan Fournier led the way with 21 points and three 3-pointeers.

Bulls 109, Pistons 89 – Lauri Markkanen hit 7-of-14 shots and three 3-pointers for 24 points, six boards, a steal and two blocks, finally breaking out of his season-long funk. If he was somehow dropped in your league, go get him. Wendell Carter Jr. double-doubled, Shaquille Harrison started with Chandler Hutchinson (shins) and Otto Porter (foot) out and had 15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three steals, a block and a 3-pointer. Porter is now set to miss two more weeks and I’m dropping him if I own him. And yes, Harrison is a guy I’d consider picking up in his place and looks like one of the pickups of the day after Wednesday’s games. Tomas Satoransky had 15 points, seven assist and three 3-pointers and is still worth owning despite the lackluster scoring on most nights. Zach LaVine was awful but don’t panic with him.

For the Pistons there was almost nothing to learn. But Christian Wood had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in just 18 minutes off the bench. He’ll become a hot pickup if Blake Griffin ever goes down and likely will see a boost after Markieff Morris appeared to hurt his knee. Just put Wood on your radar. And Derrick Rose had 18 points in 24 minutes, for what it’s worth.

Jazz 103, Timberwolves 95 – Mike Conley had 16 points, six rebounds, eight assists, a steal and two 3-pointers on 6-of-12 shooting in the win. The buy-low window is almost closed. Joe Ingles played 27 minutes but hit 1-of-4 shots for three points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. He’s going to start showing up on waiver wires after this one but there’s still enough upside here that I’m going to hold him. He simply has to get better.

For the Wolves, Andrew Wiggins (illness) was back and had a 22-7-3 line. He should be good to go again. Karl-Anthony Towns looked human last night, Robert Covington and Jeff Teague were quiet, and the Wolves didn’t put up much of a fight against the defensive-minded Jazz.

Nuggets 105, Rockets 95 – All five Nugget starters scored in double figures but Nikola Jokic and Will Barton were the only two to play really well. Jokic had 27 points, 12 boards and two 3-pointers but didn’t block a shot and had seven turnovers, as his disappointing season continues.

For the Rockets, James Harden and Russell Westbrook led the way and Clint Capela double-doubled, but we got more bad news about Danuel House. He recently returned from his back injury but then left Wednesday’s game with a shoulder injury and never returned. He wasn’t feeling well in the locker room and he sounds doubtful for Friday. I’m pretty bummed as a House owner and if he’s out, Ben McLemore and Austin Rivers would see a boost in minutes. The Rockets had their eight-game winning streak snapped.