Luka Sucic: "It feels a bit like we are the home team in Germany"

Endless ticket requests and papal audiences

The time is almost upon us! EURO 2024 starts on Friday with Germany hosting Scotland, with one of our four Red Bulls in action the following day. Luka Sucic and Croatia face Spain (Saturday, 18:00 CEST, live on ORF 1 in Austria) in what many are terming the Group of Death. We met up to talk with our 21-year-old before the big kick-off.

Luka Sucic's UEFA EURO 2024 interview

Hi, Luka! How have your preparations for the tournament been?

"The preparations have been really very good. We were in Rijeka, where we had some top facilities. We had two friendly matches and won them both, which has helped our confidence."

You visited the Pope also, how did that go?

"We made a trip especially to Rome, which was a very special thing for the entire team and me. He spoke to us about our successes in recent years and said he thinks we can achieve a lot this time too. I hope the Pope turns out to be right. It was a brilliant experience, which we will always remember."

Your team are staying during the tournament in Neuruppin, close to Berlin - how were your first impressions?

"My first impressions were very positive. There were a few teams that wanted to base themselves here, apparently, and thankfully we got it. We are very pleased with it!"

You were in the Croatian squad in the 2022 World Cup but didn't appear in the tournament. How do you rate your chances at the EURO?



"My role is a different one, and you saw that in recent weeks too. I got some playing time against North Macedonia and Portugal - and got some great feedback for it. I am sure that if I stay fit and perform as well as I can in the training sessions, I will get some playing time in the group stage. The coach has placed his faith in me, and that means a lot to me. I would like to repay that by performing as well as possible in matches, if I can."



Your big idol, Luka Modric is in the squad, along with stars like Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic – how does it feel to be able to train and play with players of that quality?



"It is a super feeling to be able to train and spend time with players like that. I have said so many great things in the past about Modric, who is an incredible player and personality. We have a few other really top players too. The Manchester City pair that you mentioned, along with Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic and plenty others that you can learn so much from. It makes me proud and happy that we have so many fantastic players in such a small country, and I enjoy every moment I get out onto the pitch with them."

What do you think of your group stage opponents? What is your general aim?



"Our group is really strong, no doubt about it, and it could be the toughest in the entire EURO. Spain are definitely among the favourites to win it, as are Italy as defending champions. Albania are outsiders, but were great in qualifying and have a good team. It will be difficult and definitely exciting. We believe in our qualities and also that if we make those count, we can make it through the group."



The stadiums are going to be full. Will you have a lot of friends and family there, and did you have to find many tickets yourself?



"Oh yeah! My family will be at all our group matches, and a few friends will come too. It will feel almost like a home tournament for us, with up to 50,000 Croatian fans expected in the first group match against Spain in the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The support means so much to us! I am really pleased that my parents, siblings, girlfriend, relatives and friends can all make it to the stadium. I couldn't get tickets for everyone, unfortunately, as that is difficult even for us players."

How many tickets did Luka Sucic get?

On the subject of tickets, you might be interested to know the Croatia squad were allocated tickets on the basis of how many appearances they have made. The national team's ticketing manager explained in sports newspaper Sportske novosti how the process went. Players that have made over 100 appearances are entitled to 24 tickets per match in the group stage - but they must all be paid for. Luka Modric was allowed to buy up to 30. Players making less than ten appearances, a group that Luka Sucic counts in with seven, were able to purchase up to eight.

Appearances of our boys at EURO 2024

Austria: Daniliuc

vs. France (17.06.), vs. Poland (21.06.), vs. Netherlands (25.06.)

Croatia: Sucic

vs. Spain (15.06.), vs. Albania (19.06.), vs. Italy (24.06.)

Serbia: Pavlovic, Ratkov

vs. England (16.06.), vs. Slovenia (20.06.), vs. Denmark (25.06.)

UEFA EURO 2024 on free TV

All the matches at the 2024 European championship, including those featuring our boys, can be seen on free TV in Austria! ServusTV is to broadcast 31 of the 51 matches live and exclusively, including all of the matches of the Austrian national team. The remaining games are on ORF 1.