Luka Modric talks Real Madrid future, Mbappe – ‘You’ll know very very soon’

As Luka Modric prepares for the UEFA Euro 2024 with Croatia, his continuity at Real Madrid is yet to be officially confirmed.

Modric’s current contract with the reigning Spanish and European champions expires on June 30 and there had been some doubts about his future in the past.

However, it has now become clear that the 38-year-old midfield icon will continue at the Santiago Bernabeu, although an official confirmation is yet to arrive.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN earlier today, Modric provided an update on the situation, saying that his future will be clarified soon.

“My future at Real Madrid? You will know very, very soon,” he said.

Modric expected to renew with Real Madrid. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Modric also spoke about his future Real Madrid teammate Kylian Mbappe and his statements where he claimed that the Euros are a more difficult tournament than the World Cup.

“I don’t like to compare. You have the best teams at the Euro but at the World Cup, there are Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and great teams from other continents. I don’t like to compare, I don’t know…,” he said.

“But for me maybe the World Cup is more difficult because there’s more teams from around the world. I understand what Mbappe means, but for me, this is my opinion.”

When quizzed about his mental state heading into the European Championships, where Croatia will kick things off against Spain, Modric replied:

“I feel very good mentally and physically. This is a very important tournament, that is very difficult.”