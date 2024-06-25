Luka Modric shares emotional retirement exchange with journalist after Italy draw

Luka Modric shared an emotional exchange with a journalist following Croatia's 1-1 draw with Italy, during which he was labelled as 'one of the finest players' in the game.

Italy's 98th-minute equaliser secured the defending champions a place in the round of 16, but it was an earlier goal from Real Madrid legend Modric that made headlines after the dramatic Euro 2024 fixture.

Modric recovered quickly from seeing his penalty kick saved, firing a powerful shot into the back of the net to offer Croatia a chance at progression in the tournament. While his efforts were later nullified, one journalist was left in awe of the midfielder, requesting that he 'never retires' from the game.

In a press conference after the draw, an Italian journalist said: "I wanted to thank you for everything that you've shown, not only tonight, but throughout your career. Once again, you signed off as a top-class player. Scoring despite having missed a penalty.

"I just wanted to say this to you, I'd like to ask you to never retire from your playing career because you're one of the finest players that I've ever commentated on, thank you."

Modric seemed taken aback by the comments, replying: "Grazie. Thank you very much for this wonderful tribute, right from the bottom of my heart, I thank you.

"I'd also like to keep playing forever but there probably will come a time when I have to hang up my boots. I'll keep playing on, I don't know for how much longer but thank you very much for your words. Grazie."

The Croatian became the oldest player to score at a European Championship, at 38 years old, joining Cristiano Ronaldo in becoming just the second footballer to score in four or more Euro tournaments in the process.

Zlatko Dalic's side have just two points, an amount that looks unlikely to gain them qualification as one of the best third-placed teams in the competition.

Croatia's exit from Euro 2024 may mark Modric's last ever appearance at a major tournament, with the midfielder, who recently agreed the terms of a new one-year deal at Real Madrid, set to be in his 40s by the time the 2026 World Cup arrives.

He's set to wear the captain's armband during his final season at Madrid, taking over from Nacho Fernandez as the defender begins a new chapter in the Saudi Pro League.