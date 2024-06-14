Luka Modric labels Barcelona wonderkid as ‘Biggest threat’

The rivalry between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid is one intertwined with football heritage. Both of the Clasico giants have almost always locked horns no matter what the competition. Yet, even despite that intense rivalry, there sometimes can be moments of mutual respect between Barcelona and their eternal rivals.

Sometimes, these gestures of respect and admiration come from the players themselves more so than the clubs as entities. A great example of this has just come up recently, where a certain Real Madrid icon has not held back his words while praising a certain Barcelona pearl.

While talking in his latest press conference ahead of Croatia’s start to the European Championship, as highlighted by Sportske Novosti, Croatian captain and Real Madrid legend Luka Modric was asked to comment on Barcelona starlet and Spanish wonderkid Lamine Yamal, and the 38-year-old was full of praise for the emerging 16-year-old:

“When I hear such things, I feel quite old. Age doesn’t matter, whether someone is too young or too old; what matters most is what happens on the field. Lamine has shown some incredible things, and it’s right to highlight him as the biggest threat.”

“He has tremendous potential and talent, and a great career lies ahead of him. How much older am I? Haha, more than 20 years. Since 2006, I have made significant progress in all areas. It’s always difficult for me to talk about myself, so I leave it to others to talk about me.”

The Barcelona pearl will be looking to represent Spain at this year’s Euros, and after becoming Europe’s most revalued superstar, it is safe to assume that there are high expectations from him. Many young players have previously exploded at the Euros, and Yamal will be hoping to be the next in line.

As for Modric, while he may be praising Lamine Yamal right now, he will soon have to play against the Barcelona wonderkid. Both Croatia and Spain are locked together in Group B, alongside Italy and Albania in what becomes the ‘group of death’ as per many people who are going to be following the Euros this summer.

It will be a battle of experience and explosiveness between Modric and Yamal. Two players who represent the past and present for Real Madrid and FC Barcelona respectively, this tournament is set to ignite a lot of excitement, and Barça will be hoping their players manage to shine the brightest at the tournament in Germany.