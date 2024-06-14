Luka Modric highlights Barcelona star as Spain’s key threat

Real Madrid star Luka Modric is ready for another European Championship battle with Spain.

La Roja start their campaign with a Group B opener against Croatia followed by clashes with defending champions Italy and Albania in the coming days.

However, this contest features Spain against Croatia in the latest chapter of a rivalry between the two nations.

Croatia secured a 2-1 win over Spain in the group stages at Euro 2016, before Spain knocked them out in the last 16 of Euro 2020, with Modric playing in both games.

Modric is expected to extend his stay in Madrid in the coming weeks but his current focus is on captaining Croatia.

A renewal of the rivalry is expected to be a tight encounter in Berlin and Modric is in no doubt over where Spain’s main threat lies.

The veteran campaigner highlighted 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, a player half his age, as the key issue Croatia need to address against Spain in German capital.

“I feel very old when I hear about him. The years don’t matter, what matters is what’s shown on the pitch. His potential is enormous, we’ve all seen it”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“He’s has done incredible things this season and everyone sees him as Spain’s great danger.”