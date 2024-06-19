Luka Modric and Croatia facing Euro 2024 heartbreak after late Albania drama

Croatia's Euro 2024 campaign hangs in the balance after conceding a 95th minute equaliser against Albania on matchday two, threatening to end what will likely be legendary midfielder Luka Modric's last international tournament at the group stage.

Zlatko Dalic's side looked like they had done enough to claim a comeback victory after a humbling defeat to Spain four days earlier when Andrej Kramaric cancelled out Albania's early opener, followed by a quick-fire second courtesy of an unwitting ricochet off Klaus Gjasula.

But it was Gjasula who became the Albanian hero deep into stoppage time when he arrived in the box to break Croatian hearts and pile considerable pressure on them going into a matchday three clash with Italy early next week. With just one point from two games, only victory in that one will be enough to reach the knockout stages. Albania could even get through if they can shock Spain.

Croatia roared into life in the second half after Qazim Laci's glancing header put Albania ahead after only 11 minutes. They even squandered a few chances to extend that lead before the break.

By that stage, Modric had struggled to get control of the game, despite racking up impressive passing statistics. Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic had been a little brighter during a brief spell of pressure, but again not involved enough to warrant any more for his side.

Both Champions League-winning midfielders made a better start to the second half as Croatia finally registered a shot on target from Luka Sucic. Kovacic then saw the sting taken out of his shot by a deflection, with Modric delivering a corner that centre-back Josip Sutalo somehow headed wide.

It was Kovacic whose attempt to break the Albanian lines created the space Croatia needed to get back level, feeding Ante Budimir, who in turn slid in former Leicester City striker Andrej Kramaric for the finish.

City's Josko Gvardiol had already been increasingly stepping into midfield with the ball for Croatia and that helped made the quick-fire second possible with a pass in the build-up, although it still relied on Budimir keeping the attack alive and a huge slice of fortune when Sucic’s shot was initially blocked but then bounced into the net off Gjasula.

A late Albanian onslaught looked like it would peter out until Gjasula converted a cutback from the left with a first-time effort near the penalty spot.

Croatia finished third at the World Cup less than two years ago, having also been to the final in 2018, but their European Championship record is sketchy by comparison to those global displays. Since the Euros expanded into a 24-team format, Croatia haven't gone beyond the last 16, while they failed to get out of the group stage at all in both 2004 and 2012.