Luka Modric, 38, sets record for the oldest goal-scorer at a European Championship
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Luka Modric, 38, sets record for the oldest goal-scorer at a European Championship.
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Luka Modric, 38, sets record for the oldest goal-scorer at a European Championship.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
In many ways, it was a footnote on an entertaining night of football. But to Jamaica head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson, the minutes just after 9 p.m. here at NRG Stadium on Saturday were something more.
Three years after a positive test for marijuana deprived her of her Olympic debut, Richardson returned to trials hoping to make the most of her second chance.
Force's engine exploded before his car hit two retaining walls.
The Lions legend said the issue was unexpected.
Also, Shohei Ohtani showed off against his former team, and Max Scherzer delivered in his season debut.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
The potential models shown to conference commissioners Wednesday would add additional at-large selections and at least one more First Four site.
College athletics has always been about the money. But with corporate logos on fields and jerseys, it's about to get a whole lot more obvious.
TNT will broadcast two first-round games while the other nine games will be on either ABC or ESPN.
The Kings' new logo is heavily inspired by the '90s look sported by Gretzky in his peak, but features the 1967 crown and other slight updates.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the injures to Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, umpire Pat Hoberg being suspended for gambling and all the other action from baseball this weekend. They also preview the 2024 MLB Draft Combine with Nate Tice.
Charlie, 15, is the same age his father was when Tiger won the first of this three straight U.S. Junior Amateur championships in 1991.
Beck and Ewers will square off in Week 8 when Georgia visits Texas.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss if rematches are bad for college football, react to kick off times for the College Football Playoff, and remember the Pac-12 after its death.
Atkinson's previous NBA head coaching job was with the Nets from 2016-20.
The burgeoning Fever-Sky WNBA rivalry delivered again on Sunday, with the Sky overcoming a 15-point deficit to beat the Fever 88-87.
The Mets closer had another rough night without throwing a pitch.
Birmingham-Southern College's baseball team is finally finished after an 11–10 loss to Wisconsin-Whitewater at the Division III College World Series.