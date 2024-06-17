Luka Modrić reveals what surprised him most about Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid star Luka Modrić has provided an insight into the quality boasted by Jude Bellingham which surprised him most following the Englishman’s arrival at the club last summer.

Midfielder Bellingham is of course fresh off nothing short of a historic debut campaign in Spain’s capital.

After linking up with Carlo Ancelotti’s Real from Borussia Dortmund, the 20-year-old, despite his tender years, quickly established himself as a leading protagonist for Los Blancos.

All told, Bellingham racked up a remarkable 24 goals and 13 assists across 42 appearances across all competitions.

As much proved central to his new club marching to a domestic and European double, in a season which will live long in the memory for all associated with Real Madrid.

Speaking to the media whilst on international duty over the weekend, the name of his starring teammate, in turn, was put to none other than Blancos icon Luka Modrić.

And, drawn on just how impressed he has been by Bellingham’s exploits at the Bernabéu to date, Modrić went on to highlight the one aspect of his midfield partner’s game which left him ‘most surprised’:

“Jude has shown to everyone what kind of player and what talent he is. But what most surprised me about him was his mentality, his work ethic. This is second to none. It’s amazing. Every training session. Every game. How he competes, his winning mentality. This is what has most impressed me about him apart from his footballing quality. His football IQ is amazing.”

Conor Laird | GSFN