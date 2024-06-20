Luka Jovic, the Milan super-sub who rescued Serbia at EURO 2024

Milan have just renewed their contract with Luka Jovic and the striker celebrated by showing for Serbia in EURO 2024 why he is a valuable super-sub.

The former Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt and Fiorentina centre-forward was signed effectively for free on the last day of the summer transfer session in 2023, seen as a sign of desperation after missing out on numerous other targets.

The 26-year-old had a decent tally of nine goals and one assist in 30 competitive games for the Rossoneri, often contributing with four goals off the bench.

Jovic proved once again this afternoon how effective he can be in that role, scoring a last-gasp equaliser for Serbia against Slovenia to keep his country in the running for EURO 2024 progress.

It is easy to forget that Real Madrid paid €63m for him in the summer of 2019.

Jovic had been expected to walk away, but Milan are again struggling to find alternative strikers and have instead decided to extend his contract by one more year.

It is the bare minimum, as there was an option to extend by three seasons, but he seems content to work his way up the pecking order at San Siro.

Jovic decider for Serbia