Luka Garza’s first double-double helps Pistons players make history

Saddiq Bey on Saturday drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left in overtime to send the Detroit Pistons to a victory over the San Antonio Spurs and snap a four-game losing streak.

Bey finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds while Hamidou Diallo scored a game-high 34 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Pistons during the 117-116 win. Pistons rookie Luka Garza had 20 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for his second 20-point game.

With Bey, Diallo and Garza each recording at least 20 points and 14 rebounds, they became just the third trio of teammates to reach those numbers in the same game in the past 50 years.

Hamidou Diallo, Saddiq Bey and Luka Garza are the third trio of teammates in the past 50 years to record 20+ points and 14+ rebounds in the same game. Nov 3, 1974: Bob McAdoo, Jim McMillian, Gar Heard March 4, 1972: Jerry Lucas, Dave DeBusschere, Walt Frazier pic.twitter.com/kBGESNZrld — NBA History (@NBAHistory) January 2, 2022

Garza recently stepped into the rotation with the Pistons dealing with a lengthy injury report with players banged up and in the health and safety protocol. He has started in each of the past three games, averaging 14.7 points and 9.7 rebounds over that span.

Detroit is in mostly a developmental role this season and has had the opportunity to get extended looks at several players on the roster, including Garza. He has played sparingly this season but has flashed his potential this week in an increased role.

