Luka Doncic's Time100 Next profile was written by Boban Marjanovic

One of the NBA's greatest bromances continues to flourish. Luka Doncic was named to the Time100 Next list Wednesday, and the magazine found the perfect person to write Doncic's entry: Teammate Boban Marjanovic.

In his writeup, Marjanovic praised Doncic's ability, generosity with fans and revealed how competitive Doncic is away from the court.

An excerpt reads:

"He’s just 21, but he has already made an all-NBA First Team and is set to earn many more honors. I see his competitive drive off court: even playing Parcheesi, he wants to win. But he always wins while smiling."

Marjanovic's relationship with Doncic has been well documented in the past. The two make quite the pair.

The Time100 Next list highlights those who are "shaping the future of their fields and defining the next generation of leadership," according to USA Today. It serves as an extension to the Time100 list.

Doncic, 21, is already seen as one of the top players in the NBA. He won the Rookie of the Year award during the 2018-19 NBA season, and followed that up with his first All-Star appearance last year. Doncic is on pace for another All-Star selection this season, averaging a career-high 29.1 points and 9.4 assists.

Mavericks off to rough start

Despite Doncic's production, the Mavericks sit at just 13-15 this season. The team opened the year by going 6-4 over their first 10 games, but fell into a tailspin in mid-January. Over the team's next 11 games, it compiled a 2-9 record.

The Mavericks bounced back from that funk in early February. The team has gone 5-2 over its last 7 games, and is slowly inching back into playoff contention in the Western Conference.

