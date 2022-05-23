Luka Doncic's perfect reaction to Andrew Wiggins' poster over him in Game 3

Luka has perfect reaction to being posterized by Wiggins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Luka Dončić is a humble man.

After being the victim of a poster dunk by Andrew Wiggins in the Warriors’ 109-100 win in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, Dončić not only took the dunk in stride, but he also complimented the perpetrator.

"I got hit a little bit, but that was impressive," Dončić said to reporters. "I'm not going to lie. I saw the video again, I was like, 'Ooh.' That was pretty incredible. I wish I had those bunnies.”

Credit to Dončić for attempting to contest Wiggins’ drive to the basket midway through the fourth quarter. But unfortunately for him, his leap was not nearly as high as Wiggins', who blocked off Dončić's leaping attempt with his left arm and punched it in with the right.

The dunk probably brought back memories of Baron Davis’ poster over Andrei Kirilenko in the 2007 playoffs for many Warriors fans.

Dončić could’ve complained about potentially being fouled, as the referees did initially call a foul on Wiggins, which was later reversed. But instead he chose to give props to Wiggins, knowing that he will be on the wrong end of many highlight reels for at least the remainder of the playoffs.

But then again, Dončić has been on the other end of highlights many, many more times than he has been a victim. Great players give credit where credit is due – and Dončić, despite being on the brink of elimination, readily took the high road on what was surely a moment he did not enjoy.

