How Luka Doncic's first 41 games of NBA career compares to Warriors stars originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

At this point, we know Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic is good at basketball. Ok fine -- really good at basketball.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But how does he compare to some of the best in the NBA? Doncic has now played 41 games in the NBA, or half of a full regular season. He's averaging 20 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3-point range.

Here's how the 19-year-old stacks up against the first 41 games of Warriors stars Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green before Golden State takes on the Mavs in Dallas:

Curry: 13.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 4.6 APG, 45.8 FG%, 43.5 3P%

Curry played 80 games (77 starts) as a rookie after the Warriors selected him with the No. 7 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He averaged 17.5 points and 5.9 assists per game in his first year as a pro.

Accolades showed up for Curry right away, too. The sharp-shooter was named First Team All-Rookie and was named Rookie of the Month three times (January, March and April).

Durant: 19.4 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.1 APG, 40.4 FG%, 29.2 3P%

Chosen as the No. 2 pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, Durant was clearly a star right away. He averaged 20.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game on his way to winning Rookie of the Year.

Thompson: 8.9 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 1.5 APG, 43.8 FG%, 44.9 3P%

As the No. 11 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Thompson played in 66 games, but only started 29. He averaged a career-low 12.5 points per game while shooting 41.1 percent from long distance.

Green: 3.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 0.7 APG, 34.8 FG%, 22.2 3P%

Story continues

Everyone knows how Green went from a second-round pick (No. 35 overall) to eventually the Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-Star. But as a rookie, he only started one game, though he did play in 79 contests.

Only Durant truly stacks up with Doncic as a rookie. The 6-foot-7 guard/forward has a much different background than the Warriors quartet though. He signed professionally with Real Madrid at 13 years old and in his last season overseas, he won EuroLeague MVP and EuroLeague Final Four MVP.

After averaging 21.5 points in his first two games against the reigning champs, the Warriors will have to slow down the star rookie if they want to push their win streak to four straight.