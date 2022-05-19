Luka Doncic wears battle scar from Andrew Wiggins in Warriors-Mavericks Game 1

Tom Dierberger
·1 min read
In this article:
Luka wears massive scar from Wiggins scratch early in Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It didn’t take long for the intensity of the Western Conference finals between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks to pick up.

With 8:25 remaining in the first quarter of Game 1, the hand of Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins made unintentional contact with Luka Dončić while the Mavericks star attempted a cross over.

Wiggins’ scrape left a large battle scar across Dončić’s face. The mark made its rounds on Twitter once the TNT television broadcast zoomed in on Dončić’s mugshot during a pair of free-throw attempts.

After the first quarter, the Warriors led Dallas 28-18. Dončić had eight points on 3-of-8 shooting to go along with his scar.

