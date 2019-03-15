Luka Doncic was heartbroken after Nikola Jokić's buzzer-beater saved Nuggets

Nikola Jokić was a buzzer-beating heartbreaker on Thursday night, and all Luka Doncic could do was watch it happen.

The Denver Nuggets just barely beat the Dallas Mavericks 100-99, erasing a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter. But all that work was almost for nothing. The game’s final six seconds featured a dunk by Doncic that gave the Mavs the lead, but that was canceled out just seconds later by Jokić’s bonkers trick-shot buzzer-beater.

Here’s the dunk Doncic threw down, which gave the Mavs a one-point lead with 5.8 seconds left.

On another night, that might have been enough to get the Mavs the win. But not Thursday night. Jokić got the ball as the clock was running out, and managed to get off an off-balance, one-legged shot that swished right through the net.

Nikola Jokić makes the game-winning shot against the Dallas Mavericks, sealing the Nuggets' comeback from a 12-point deficit. (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)





As the Nuggets stormed the court and swarmed their teammate, the camera found Doncic on the Mavs bench and did a slow, unrelenting push-in on his sad, frustrated face.

Luka Doncic is not happy after Nikola Jokić's buzzer-beater cancels out his dunk and wins the game for the Nuggets. (Screenshot)

Poor Luka.

This win brings the Nuggets to 29-6 at home, and keeps them just one game behind the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference. The Mavericks, on the other hand, are now 6-28 on the road and have a seven-game losing streak. As for the playoffs, the best thing you can say is that they haven’t been officially eliminated yet. Maybe next year, Luka.

