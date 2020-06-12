Luka Doncic‘s trainer was quoted as saying the Mavericks star is “not in the best shape.”

Now, Jure Drakslar is clarifying.

Tim Cato of The Athletic:

i talked to Luka‘s Slovenian trainer Jure Drakslar this morning and have a q&a with him coming tomorrow. in the meantime, he wanted me to share this statement on his “out of shape” quote that’s been going around — since the quote is inaccurate and a mistranslation. pic.twitter.com/kFMS7hqBGf — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) June 11, 2020





Could this just be damage control after Drakslar made the classic mistake of telling the truth? Doncic improved his conditioning – and, therefore, game – tremendously once in Dallas’ program. Perhaps, he backslid while back in Slovenia.

But I take Drakslar at his word now. Translations are prone to errors, and this one looks simple enough. I have no good reason not to believe him.

Ultimately, the proof will be in the pudding. Drakslar is right: Nobody is in game shape without games, and everyone must ramp up. If Doncic gets up to speed as quickly as everyone else, that’ll show he was in good shape now.

Luka Doncic’s trainer clarifies: Mavericks star in shape, just not game shape originally appeared on NBCSports.com