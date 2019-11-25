Luka Doncic takes playful shot at Dirk Nowitzki when talking improved Dallas defense

The Dallas Mavericks have been an elite offensive team this season, best in the NBA at 117.4 points per possession — a number that would be the best in NBA history, better than any peak Warriors team, the Showtime Lakers, or anyone else.

To go with that, Dallas’ defense has improved and is solid this season, allowing 108.5 points per possession. Why is the Mavericks’ defense better this season? When asked, Luka Doncic used the opportunity to take a playful shot at Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki. Via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Luka Doncic took a playful jab at a legend when asked about the Mavs’ improved defense this season: “Last year, we had Dirk on defense, so it was tough.” He smiled when he said it. (But a lot of truth is told in jest. Sorry, ⁦@swish41⁩.) pic.twitter.com/7sMSPQ2RwO — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 25, 2019





Well played, Luka. Well played.

Ultimately Dallas’ defense is going to need to improve if they are going to contend, but for now just enjoy the ride with Doncic and a fun Mavericks team. And enjoy the jokes.