Luka Doncic struggles as the Celtics beat the Mavs to win the NBA title

The Dallas Mavericks couldn’t win a second elimination game in a row falling 106-88 to the Boston Celtics, who won the 2024 NBA title for their 18th championship as a franchise, the most in NBA history.

The Celtics beat the Mavs in five games as part of a dominant title run that saw Boston sport a 16-3 postseason record.

Luka Doncic scored 28 points on 12-of-25 shooting with 12 rebounds, five assists and six turnovers in Game 5 as the Mavs fell behind early and were unable to make the game competitive after trailing by as many as 20 points in the first half.

Doncic had gotten off to quick starts in the finals, scoring in double figures in each of the first four games. However, the All-Pro struggled to score on Monday as he scored only nine points in the first half on 4-of-10 shooting while missing all three of his three-point attempts.

The Mavs offense struggled alongside him scoring 46 points at halftime and Josh Green was the only Dallas player in double figures with 10 first-half points and trailed 67-46 at the half.

The Mavs attempted to cut into Boston’s lead in the second half, but struggled against Boston’s defense, scoring 39 points in the second half on the way to scoring under 100 points for the fourth time in five games.