Luka Doncic scores 10,000 career points
The Mavericks brought back a Christmas Day win after beating the Phoenix Suns. Luka Doncic had himself a night, notching his 10,000th career point.
The Chiefs are a flawed team that needs its quarterback to be Superman more than ever. And still, if you want to assume the Chiefs have no shot at a deep playoff run, do so at your own risk.
Did Purdy almost certainly eliminate himself from the MVP race on Monday? Yes. Did he hurt the 49ers’ chances at a deep postseason run? He did not.
The Celtics didn’t play their best game against the Lakers on Christmas Day, but one thing is for certain: Their best game is better than anyone’s best game so far this season.
The Ravens and 49ers capped Christmas with a showdown of the NFL's two best teams. It wasn't close.
The Ravens made the statement of the NFL season on Monday night.
Jones was not in the giving spirit on Christmas.
The 49ers suddenly had an extra defender on Monday night.
Arizona has now lost two of its last three games since it reached No. 1 in the polls earlier this month.
At long last, the Lions have won the NFC North.
Jason Sanders' field goal finally gave Miami a win over a team above .500, while Dak Prescott and the Cowboys came up just short.
Don't look now, but Joe Flacco could be in the midst of a magical run for the Browns, bringing back memories of his 2012 Super Bowl season with the Ravens.
Whether you’ve taken a few classes here and there or starting from the beginning, these are must-have products to start your yoga practice.
The Broncos suffered a devastating blow to their playoff hopes after losing to lowly New England at home on Sunday night.
Tyreek Hill is officially active for the Dolphins, though the Cowboys are looking for a big bounce back game after last week's blowout loss.
Green Bay goes up big, hangs on late to defeat Panthers, 33-30
Geno Smith hadn't done much, but came up big when Seattle needed it.
The Jaguars easily defeated the Eagles 59-10 in the 68 Ventures Bowl on Saturday
Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers, so a Porsche wasn't too expensive of a gift to give to the Kellys.
Wembanyama missed Tuesday's game against the Bucks with soreness in the same ankle.
The Bills found themselves in a much closer game than expected.