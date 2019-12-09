Luka Doncic passes Michael Jordan for modern-day NBA record

The hits keep on coming for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

This time to the tune of passing Michael Jordan in the NBA record books.

The Mavericks playmaker tallied 28 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. The stat line marks the 19th straight time Doncic has logged 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in a game, breaking a tie with Michael Jordan for the longest streak since the 1976 NBA-ABA merger.

Big O is next in Doncic’s sights

He still trails Oscar Robertson, whose streak of 29 straight games achieving the feat from 1964 to 1965 is still the standard. As with many things Robertson-related, he’s at the top of the record list multiple times with streaks of 25 and 19 in addition to his 29-game streak.

Robertson’s statistical greatness often appears untouchable. But few would be surprised to see Doncic match or surpass Robertson’s all-time streak.

It’s a testament to how transcendent Doncic truly is.

Luka Doncic continues to assault the NBA record book, with Michael Jordan as his latest victim. (Jerome Miron-USA Today)

Doncic sets mark in loss

Unfortunately for Doncic, his feat on Sunday arrived in a 110-106 loss.

But he’s not filling up box scores with empty numbers. The Mavericks dropped to 16-7 with the loss, which is still good for third place in the hyper-competitive Western Conference behind only the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers.

And those teams are working with multiple superstars. With apologies to Kristaps Porzingis, who’s still on the upswing from more than a year off with an ACL tear, his play this season doesn’t reach the rarified status of the likes of LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis and Paul George.

But Doncic’s does. And it’s why the Mavericks are competitive in the West.

