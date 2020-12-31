Luka Doncic with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets
Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/30/2020
Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/30/2020
LaMelo Ball had his best night of the season on Wednesday, making history and proving he's a worthy top pick for the Hornets.
Lincoln Riley will remember this Oklahoma season for a long time. The No. 8 Sooners navigated through the season played under the cloud of a pandemic, and their first 0-2 start in Big 12 play since 1998, to win their sixth conference title in a row, then wrapped it up with an overwhelming 55-20 win over 10th-ranked SEC runner-up Florida on Wednesday night in the Cotton Bowl - the first New Year's Six game played. ''It's very meaningful to us with the way the year has gone for everybody to be able to look at the tough things and not see obstacles, but see opportunities,'' Riley said.
Nick de la Torre's five thoughts from the Florida Gators 55-20 loss to Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.
As we tiptoe into 2021, the Sixers are still eyeing up James Harden, and a trade package is taking a little shape. By Adam Hermann
As the calendar flips to 2021, which Patriots might have reached the end of their run in Foxboro. Tom E. Curran runs down 10 men who might not be back next season.
A report from Adam Schefter shows that some teams in the NFL have shown some interest in signing Dwayne Haskins now that he is a free agent.
To borrow a classic song from "Aladdin," it certainly seems like it's a whole new world for Tom Brady in Tampa.
Can Chicago secure a playoff spot with a win against Green Bay? Our Bears Wire staff shares their predictions for Sunday's Week 17 game.
After James Wiseman threw down a "Giannis play" that featured a block, sprint to the basket and dunk against the Pistons, Twitter exploded.
Detroit Lions are in need of a new head coach. The best fits include 49ers' Robert Saleh and Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh, according to ESPN.
Wisconsin was having fun celebrating its bowl win, and it led to the trophy shattering.
Chaim Bloom's explanation for why the Red Sox didn't target Blake Snell should tell fans all they need to know about what to expect from Boston this offseason.
What can Ohio State do this year to pull the upset? We spoke to 10 coaches and scouts familiar with Ohio State and Clemson to see how the teams stack up this season.
When Jason Witten entered the NFL 17 years ago as a third-round pick in Dallas, his famously blunt coach, Bill Parcells, delivered him a simple message. ''He taught me early on, reliability, dependability, consistency, that's how you make it in this game,'' Witten said Wednesday. For nearly two decades that included a one-year interruption in the ''Monday Night Football'' announcing booth, Witten has taken that advice to heart.
Why couldn't the Bruins and Zdeno Chara agree on a contract that would bring him back for a 15th season in Boston? His agent Matt Keator explained.
The Steelers are planning to rest multiple starters this week against the Browns.
Mark Schofield kicks off the official start to draft season with the first Touchdown Wire Mock Draft.
Washington's head coach said today that Jalen Hurts reminds him of one of the best QBs in the NFL.
Payton Pritchard is literally making a name for himself in Boston, where his Celtics teammates apparently have already given the rookie a nickname.
To retain the news players that flooded into the game in 2020, some elements of golf, like dress code, might need to relax.