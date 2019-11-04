Luka Doncic notches another historic triple-double in win over Cavaliers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Luka Doncic posted his second straight triple-double – and third of the season – with 29 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high tying 15 assists, powering the Dallas Mavericks to a 131-111 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.

Kristaps Porzingis added 18 points and nine rebounds and Boban Marjanovic had 12 points and eight boards off the bench for the Mavericks, who are 3-0 on the road for the first time since their championship season of 2010-2011.

The reigning Rookie of the Year completed his triple-double with 3:44 left in the third quarter on an assist to Marjanovic.

Luka finds Boban to lock up his second triple-double in a row!#MFFL | @ChoctawCasinos pic.twitter.com/0Nh7WKxBir — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 4, 2019





The 6-foot-7 Slovenian had 11 points, four boards and five assists during the period as Dallas built an 86-76 advantage.

Two nights earlier, Doncic collected 31 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists in a 119-110 overtime loss to the Lakers. Doncic became the youngest player in NBA history to record consecutive 25-point triple-doubles, besting the record of a then 21-year-old Magic Johnson from back in 1981.

His 11 career triple-doubles before the age of 21 are an NBA record, four more than Magic Johnson’s previous mark.

This kid Luka is having some start to the season…. let’s go @dallasmavs — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) November 4, 2019





Kevin Love had a season-high 29 points and eight rebounds and Jordan Clarkson scored 17 points for the Cavaliers, who lost for the first time in three home games under coach John Beilein. Cleveland seized a 23-15 lead as Love scored 13 points in the first seven minutes.

Doncic sank his first five shots, including three 3-pointers, and delivered a highlight-worthy, behind-the-back pass while driving down the lane to Porzingis for a trey.

Luka with the no-look ✔️, over-the-head ✔️ bounce pass ✔️ to KP for 3! ✔️✔️✔️ 🎥: @FOXSportsSW pic.twitter.com/nIdiAockgf — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 4, 2019





Neither team attempted a free throw in the first half until Cleveland center Tristan Thompson went to the line with 38 seconds left in the second quarter. Seth Curry subsequently shot a pair on the Mavericks’ final possession.

Thompson had 11 points and 12 rebounds, reaching double figures in the latter for the sixth game in a row to start the season.

Jalen Brunson scored 14 points and Curry had 13 as Dallas had seven players score 10 or more points.