Luka Doncic has monster first half against Suns

Dave McMenamin: Luca Doncic 27 pts. Phoenix Suns 27 pts. Dallas leads by 30. Stunning first half here in Phoenix. A Game 7 meltdown in the making for the NBA’s No. 1 seed.

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks have been on fire since this moment. pic.twitter.com/qp5BrxHThF – 9:17 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Luka 27, Phoenix 27, 3rd quarter. – 9:16 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

BTW if you think that you have seen all the versions of a “Luka special”

Check also this 👇 (we may see it tonight again) pic.twitter.com/d0igiBXt1N – 9:13 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Think what Tatum and Luka have done these playoffs makes an interesting case for extending MVP voting into the postseason.

No finalist got out of the 2nd round, winner lost in 5 in the first round, the 5th & 6th-place finishers will both ostensibly get to their respective CFs. – 9:12 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Score at halftime: Luka 27, Suns 27. And he got 21 points worth of help from Dinwiddie. No Sun scored more than five points. – 9:11 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

wayne at the game too 😂 luka took dat personal – 9:11 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Just a reminder on Luka

David Blatt (and almost everyone on Europe) knew… pic.twitter.com/h2A0ORcuPK – 9:09 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

I JUST REALIZED LUKA SCORED EXACTLY AS MUCH AS THE ENTIRE SUNS TEAM THAT HALF!!! BAAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAH – 9:06 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Mavs have outscored the Suns by 57 points in 6 quarters since the words “The Luka Special” was said. pic.twitter.com/9l1tEstSNT – 9:05 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Halftime…

Luka: 27 points.

The Suns: 27 points. – 9:05 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Down 30 at the half at home in Game 7?! This series flipped in G4 when the Mavs (and officials) targeted CP3 and took him out of the game. Jason Kidd is dominating this series as much as Luka. – 9:05 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I disagreed with Dallas’ roster build every step of the way. Thought they should’ve gone for DeMar last summer. Thought they should’ve kept Porzingis. Thought they needed more bites at the superstar apple. Turns out, Luka is just worth multiple stars by himself. – 9:05 PM

Story continues

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Absolutely stunning. 57-27 Mavs at half. Not stunning: Doncic scores Mavs 1st 8 on his way to a 27 pt 1st half. His running buddy tonight is Dinwiddie who scored 21. Those two scored the Mavs last 26 .The defense inpenetrable, holding PHX to 24.4%. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:04 PM

Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow

LUKA is ripping their hearts out.

That was absolute insanity. – 9:03 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Last time Luka Doncic played in a Game 7, he had 46 points, 14 assists, 7 boards, 5 threes. It was the fourth-most points in a Game 7.

In the first half, he has 27 points, 9 boards, 3 assists, 4 threes, 1 steal, 1 TO in 18 minutes (on 9-12 from the field and 4-7 from three). 😳 – 9:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Luka 3. Had 27.

“BOOOOOOO!!!!” Suns fans.

#Mavs 57 #Suns 27 Half.

Phoenix has gone from winning Game 5 by 30 to being down by 30 at half of Game 7.

Wow. Absolutely wow. #NBAPlayoffs2022 pic.twitter.com/vJ5qc7Cdgp – 9:03 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka has as many points at the half as the Suns — 27. – 9:03 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

At the half, game 7 in Phoenix…

Suns: Booker 0-7 FG, 2 pts

Paul: 0-4 FG, 1 pt

Mavericks: Doncic: 9-12 FG, 27 pts

Dinwiddie: 7-10 FG, 21 pts

Score: Mavs up 57-27!! – 9:03 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Who had Luka and the Suns being tied at the half? – 9:03 PM

Tim Cato @tim_cato

the suns can still win this game if they spend halftime building a time machine that goes back to 2018 so they can draft luka doncic – 9:02 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

it just isn’t smart to bet against luka pic.twitter.com/x2Ltgsih83 – 9:02 PM

Alok Pattani @AlokPattani

Only halftime but feel pretty comfortable calling this a Luka legacy game. As for the Suns… 🤷🏽 – 9:01 PM

Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers

After one half in Phoenix: Luka Doncic 27, Suns 27.

Not sure I’ve ever seen a player equal an opponent’s total score through the first half of a playoff game.

Has anybody?

(Halftime score: Mavericks 57, Suns 27.) – 9:01 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

This is incredibly shocking. West champion Suns down 30 points at halftime to visiting Dallas. Luka 27. Dinwiddie 21. CP and Booker combined 0-for-11 from the field. pic.twitter.com/eE6NdfBXiV – 9:01 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

How many players y’all taking ahead of Luka? Is the answer one? – 9:01 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

it has been nothing short of a historic ass-beating since “The Luka Special” moment. – 9:01 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Points at the half:

27 — Luka

27 — Suns

The Luka Special. pic.twitter.com/s20iHA24DJ – 9:01 PM

CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum

Wow luka. Wow. He been playing in games on the road with fires 🔥 and flares going off in the stands. Police officers with AK’a separating the rows in the arena back in Europe. Road game with pressure isn’t really pressure to him. Killer performance 🤝 – 9:01 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

The Mavs lead the Suns by 30 points (57-27) at half.

Luka Doncic: 27 points (9-12 FG)

All the Suns: 27 points (10-41 FG)

Spencer Dinwiddie: 21 points in 15 mins (5 more points in 18 fewer mins than Kristaps Porzingis in Game 7 last year) – 9:00 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

It’s really Luka Doncic 27, Phoenix Suns 27 at halftime.

In a Game 7. – 9:00 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

I said it on @FTFonFS1 right after it happened… But CP3 & Booker mocking Luka at the Game 2 presser had REAL LBJ & Wade mocking Dirk during ‘11 Finals vibes.

Then, Booker pulled the “Luka Special” bullshit.

Now, Luka has 27 at the half… and CP3 & Booker have made ZERO shots. – 9:00 PM

Wade Baldwin @The_Fourth_Wade

Luka is the best offensive player I ever watched. He checks all the boxes on offense. – 9:00 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

30 POINTS HALFTIME LEAD FOR DALLAS (57-27)

27 points for Luka

21 points for Dinwiddie pic.twitter.com/OMmnJ3K36l – 9:00 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Halftime: Luka Doncic 27, Suns 27. – 9:00 PM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Man, Luka Doncic has 27 points at the half. The Suns have 27 at the half on 10-of-41 shooting. – 9:00 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Did Luka break the Suns or did the Mavericks’ defense? It’s both, but Phoenix survived Luka binges earlier in the series, so I think the real change is the defense. Bullock, Finney-Smith, and Kleber have been as good on that end as Luka and Dinwiddie have been on offense – 9:00 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Luka Special. – 9:00 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Do I see 27 points at the HALF? For both Luka Doncic AND the Suns as a team!? – 9:00 PM

Obi Toppin @obitoppin1

Luka going crazy!!! – 9:00 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Luka = 27 points

Suns = 27 points – 8:59 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Luka and Phoenix both have 27 points at the half 😂😂😂 – 8:59 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Boo birds are out at the half. 57-27, Mavs lead. Luka has 27 on his own…

Suns shooting 24 percent – 8:59 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Half: Mavs by 30 over the Suns

DAL takes the 2Q 30-10, monster defense.

Luka and Dinwiddie with a combined 48 points pic.twitter.com/ZbUBrrOrMH – 8:59 PM

Thaddeus Young @yungsmoove21

Go crazy then Luka ….🤯🤯🤯 – 8:59 PM

Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_

Okay Mavs.. And also that Luka stat in elimination games. Goodness gracious – 8:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Mavs – 57 points

Luka – 27 points

Suns – 27 points – 8:59 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka just broke a few ankles and drilled a 3-pointer. Then he stared down random fans in the front row.

Boos raining down on the Suns as teams head to locker room with Mavericks up 57-27 at halftime. Crazy half with unbelievable defense for the Mavs. Suns are 10-of-41 (24.4%). – 8:59 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Holy Luka – 8:59 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Luka is really tied with these dudes all by himself at halftime. – 8:59 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Phoenix Suns just scored as many points in the first half as Luka Doncic by himself. I’ve never seen a collapse like this – 8:58 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

At the half:

Luka-27 pts

Suns-27 pts – 8:58 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Luka Doncic has tied the game at 27.

And by game, I mean Luka Doncic BY HIMSELF vs the Suns. pic.twitter.com/xK9NSlz2Vu – 8:58 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Luca Doncic 27 pts. Phoenix Suns 27 pts. Dallas leads by 30. Stunning first half here in Phoenix. A Game 7 meltdown in the making for the NBA’s No. 1 seed. – 8:58 PM

Patrick Beverley @patbev21

Told y’all LuKA – 8:58 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic 27, Suns 27 at the half. Just complete domination of the No. 1 seed on their home court. – 8:58 PM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Luka Doncic 27

Phoenix Suns: 27

Holy shit – 8:58 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka with the ESPN highlight — the 3 broken ankle on Cameron Johnson. – 8:58 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

Is this real life, Phoenix? Wow, Luka. – 8:58 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Halftime score:

Luka Doncic: 27

Phoenix Suns: 27 – 8:58 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: DAL 57, PHX 27

Booker: 2 points, 0-7 FG

Crowder: 5 Pts, 2-6 FG

Cam Johnson: 5 Pts, 4 Reb

Doncic: 27 Pts, 9 Reb, 9-12 FG

Suns greeted with boos at the buzzer – 8:58 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

Remember when it was a real thing trying to spin Luka-Trae trade as a win-win? – 8:58 PM

Alex Caruso @ACFresh21

Luka going crazy sheesh – 8:58 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Luka Dončić might be MVP next year the way he’s playing in this series. – 8:58 PM

Jonah Ballow @jonahballow

Legend shit from Luka. – 8:58 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

LUKA!!!!!! – 8:58 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Oh my. Luka Magic. – 8:58 PM

Paul Pierce @paulpierce34

Luka – 8:58 PM

Bill Herenda @billherenda

Luka is an absolute conundrum for the opposition – 8:57 PM

Ja Morant @JaMorant

luka wilding 😂🔥💯 – 8:57 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

LUKA – 8:57 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

nah man luka is out here doing spinning fadeaway threes this is lebronto levels rn – 8:57 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Suns 27

Luka 27

1 minute left, 2Q. – 8:57 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Luka & Spencer Dinwiddie in the 1st half pic.twitter.com/0qInyHOfWH – 8:57 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

If the Celtics and Mavericks reach the finals, the Mavs might sweep on four consecutive Luka game-winners. – 8:57 PM

Josh Giddey @joshgiddey

Luka 😂😂😂😂 – 8:57 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Luka magic. – 8:57 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Has Luka laughed after every single make? – 8:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Doncic 3. #Suns down 54-27. – 8:57 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Luka outplaying all of CP3, Booker and Ayton? Ok. Suns can live with that.

but Dinwiddie????? – 8:56 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The problem with going small against Dallas: zero rim protection against Luka – 8:56 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Besides the shellacking, Mavs won 3-of-4 coming into Game 7. Have played without fear since Game 3. Luka especially. – 8:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 9-of-36 FGs (25%)

Doncic has 7 FGs by himself (on nine FGAs)

#Mavs up, 48-25, with 2:40 left in half. #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 8:55 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Doncic with 19. Dinwiddie with 18.

The Suns with 25 – 8:54 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Luka Doncic: 19 points and 9 rebounds.

Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton: 6 points and 6 rebounds.

Wow. – 8:53 PM

David Thorpe @coachthorpe

The problem for the Suns now is to come back down this much means they will have to depend on historically bad play from Luka going forward. Not getting fouled. Missing most of his shots. Or they double and the Mavs other guys fail to make easy plays. None of those are likely. – 8:52 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

trying to think of something clever to tweet other than “Luka is so good” but sometimes it’s just that simple. – 8:52 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“LET’S GO SUNS!! LET’S GO SUNS!!”

Seconds later.

Doncic 3-point play. #Suns down 21 with 3:03 left in half. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #Mavs pic.twitter.com/vEF5ztVXgV – 8:50 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka and Dinwiddie have outscored the Suns 37-25. The rest of the Mavericks have added on nine more points. – 8:50 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Doncic outscoring Suns starters 19-13

Dinwiddie outscoring Suns bench 18-12

With 3 minutes left in first half – 8:50 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

LUKA!!! – 8:48 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

phoenix playing the jaws theme song when luka has the ball…prob not the greatest music choice rn – 8:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton dunk off Booker feed.

Booker gets to rim, fouled by Ayton. two fouls on Ayton.

#Suns down 43-25 as Doncic hits FTs. #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 8:46 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Spencer Dinwiddie: 16 points, 6-8 FG, 4-5 3P

Luka Doncic: 14 points, 6-8 FG, 2-4 3P

Suns starters: 11 points, 2-22 FG, 1-6 3P – 8:44 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are 0-for-11 from the field.

Luka Doncic is 6-for-8 and has 8 rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie is 5-for-7. – 8:43 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka back in. The Mavs extended their lead by 5 with Luka on the bench. Luka scores. Mavs up 39-22. – 8:43 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Luka Doncic just got a 5-minute rest and the Mavs outscored the Suns 10-5 in that span – 8:42 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

The Mavs outscored the Suns 10-5 while getting Luka Doncic a 5-minute rest. – 8:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton misses two point blank shots the rim. #Suns down 15 with 6:30 left in half as Dinwiddie again from 3. #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs

Doncic checks in with 6:24 left in half. – 8:41 PM

Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma

Put Luka back in man lol – 8:39 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

The Mavericks have a new leading scorer — Spencer Dinwiddie with 13 on 4-of-5 shooting. Mavericks surviving these non-Luka minutes just fine, up 34-22 with 9:07 before half. – 8:34 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

Dallas being +2 in these non-Luka minutes to start the 2nd is simply enormous. – 8:34 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Luka in the launch colorway of his 1st Jordan signature shoe again for Game 7: pic.twitter.com/aVP5ZKGbjA – 8:33 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Mavs up seven and Luka is getting a nice rest. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs2022 – 8:33 PM

Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes

A lot of Blazer fans tell me Dame is better than Luka. If so, were those Portland teams of a few years ago better than this Dallas team? Without Luka this group wouldn’t even make the playoffs – 8:31 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Luka Doncic: “When I came to the NBA, I never expected to be this good of a scorer. I was never really a scorer. I was really surprised.”

Luka says he quickly realized that it’s “100% easier” to score in the NBA due to the larger court, spacing and rules: basketballnews.com/stories/luka-d… – 8:31 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Luka Doncic and Devin Booker were 1 and 2 respectively in 1st quarter points/game in regular season

Doncic with 12 early…

Booker just went 0/5 FGs, which is only second time he didn’t have a 1st quarter bucket all year.

Last time that happened was Jan. at Toronto. pic.twitter.com/kFnbD2VYeD – 8:30 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Now who will pick up the scoring slack with Luka on the bench? – 8:30 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns have struggled to get an advantage in the non-Doncic minutes all series and it would be quite the win-win here to do it now while also getting CP3 going. – 8:28 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

At the end of 1:

Luka has 12-8-3 on 5 of 7 shooting

CP3 & Booker, who have mocked Luka repeatedly during this series, have a combined 2-2-2 on 0-7 shooting.

Luka also had more points, rebounds, assists and steals than CP3 & Booker *combined* in Game 6. – 8:27 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Late offensive rebound and layup by Cam Johnson was Phoenix’s first offensive board of the night and the only two second-chance points of the first quarter. They also brought Suns within 27-17 going into the second. Luka with 12-8-3 already. – 8:26 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

The Suns finished the first quarter strong to avoid Luka Doncic singlehandedly matching their points and rebounds totals. Doncic had a 12-8-3 line in the quarter. Mavs up 10. – 8:26 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

1st quarter Luka: 12/8/3

Dallas leading 27-17

pic.twitter.com/mbwNSQmYzi – 8:26 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Mavs lead 27-17 after the first quarter. Luka has 12-8-3. He ain’t playing with these folks. – 8:26 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: DAL 27, PHX 17

Crowder: 5 Pts, 2-5 FG

Cam Johnson: 5 Pts, 2-3

Booker: 2 Pts, 0-5 FG

Doncic: 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 5-7 FG

DAL: 48 FG%; PHX: 26 FG% – 8:25 PM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Luka Doncic has averaged 39.0 points when facing elimination in his career, the highest scoring average in those situations in NBA history (min. 3 games). With 12, Doncic is well on his way to getting that number. – 8:24 PM

David Thorpe @coachthorpe

Suns may remove the fans who are taunting Luka. – 8:24 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Luka is having one of THOSE games. – 8:24 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka came to play. – 8:22 PM

Michael Dugat @mdug

Like Dinwiddie so far … and Luka, of course – 8:20 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

The Suns survived an awful start, no one but Luka producing, I think the Suns will be able to pull this out late. – 8:18 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Doncic with 10 points and seven rebounds already. Mavericks up 15-10. – 8:17 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavs up 10-5 with 6:30 left in the opening quarter. Suns are 1-of-10 from the field, but they have zero turnovers — or 22 fewer than they had in Game 6. Luka with 8 of the Mavericks’ points. – 8:13 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker went at ref Josh Tiven after not getting call on shot Luka defended.

Mikal Bridges tried to stop Booker before he reached Tiven, but Booker continued to have words.

Then JaVale McGee tried to get Booker to move on from it near midcourt and Booker wasn’t having it. #Suns – 8:13 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Sloppy start for both teams. Suns hunting Luka to draw his second foul. Mavs hunting CP to wear him out. Not much flow – 8:10 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

I’m very nervous that this will be a game that only Luka is on for. – 8:07 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Nervous start for the Suns. Doncic made his first 3 attempts. – 8:07 PM

Alexis Morgan @alexismorgan

THAT LUKA SPECIAL pic.twitter.com/8b27zKDV70 – 8:06 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Oh my Luka what a start – 8:05 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic has scored the Mavs’ first 7 points in Game 7. Ho hum. – 8:05 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

LUKA WILL DO IT HIMSELF – 8:05 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Luka means business. – 8:05 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Look out. Luka!! He has 8 pts. – 8:05 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Luka Doncic starts 3-for-3, Mavs up 8-3 early. He’s locked in – 8:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Doncic 3 again.

Doncic 8 #Suns 3. – 8:05 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka Doncic starts the game with a fadeaway in the paint over Deandre Ayton and a step-back 3 from the corner. Mavericks up 5-3 two minutes in. – 8:05 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic looks eerily calm out there. – 8:05 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka doing Luka things early. He has 5 pts. Mavs up 5-0. – 8:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul missed jumper.

Booker missed fader.

Doncic 3.

Crowder 3.

#Suns down 5-3. – 8:04 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

That shot from Luka will always give me goosebumps no matter how much he does it. – 8:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Doncic got Ayton on a switch,

Fadeaway good. #Suns down 2-0. – 8:03 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Forget CP3, it’s Devin Booker who has a LOT at stake tonight. He poked the bear in Game 5. You lose G7 at home and Luka goes off…oh damn you’ll be hearing about this forever. – 8:01 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Loud boos for Doncic. Guess he’s the villain, which is kind of humorous. pic.twitter.com/N38o15zew8 – 7:59 PM

Nick Wright @getnickwright

Alright… time for Luka to save my weekend (and this NBA season). – 7:58 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Bites from Luka Doncic’s pregame interview on TNT:

On Game 7 experience last year: “We’ve got to play tougher. We didn’t play tough enough.”

On message to teammates tonight: “Stay together, play as a team, play hard. Those three things, if we do it right, we have a chance.” – 7:48 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Pregame Luka media availability?! pic.twitter.com/9Rmjh1H30R – 7:44 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Luka bout to cook – 7:43 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic

Suns starters: Bridges, Crowder, Ayton, Booker, Paul

7:02 tip @theeagledallas – 7:39 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Same starters for both teams

Suns: Paul, Booker, Bridges, Crowder, Ayton

Mavs: Brunson, Doncic, Bullock, Finney-Smith, Powell – 7:33 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Last time Luka Doncic played in a Game 7, he went off:

46 points

14 assists

7 rebounds

5 threes

45.5 FG%

45.5 3PT%

It was the fourth-most points in a Game 7 in NBA history, behind only Kevin Durant (48), Dominique Wilkins (47) and Sam Jones (47). Dallas ultimately lost to LA. pic.twitter.com/Xzi0blmH1C – 7:17 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns fans cheering with every Luka Doncic miss and booing every make during warmups: pic.twitter.com/Gp7O31OalB – 7:11 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

There are only 3 remaining players averaging 25/5/5 this playoffs:

— Jayson Tatum

— Jimmy Butler

— Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/gXxbvzfNvI – 6:45 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

With Giannis Antetokounmpo eliminated, a strong case can be made that Luka Doncic is the best player left standing. For now, at least. – 6:10 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Couldn’t find the video, but Boston’s Jaylen Brown gave Luka Doncic something to shoot for after Brown’s over-the-head shot from the sideline that swished in pregame warmups today. Facing the stands, he shot it with a normal motion — backwards. – 3:55 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Game 7 record

Tatum: 2-1

Giannis: 1-0

CP: 3-4

Luka: 0-1 pic.twitter.com/Jwhlb1c2dJ – 2:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns Playoff Pulse: Phoenix faces Game 7 vs. Luka Doncic, Dallas #Mavericks (w/videos) #NBAPlayoffs2022 #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/TtzVt020Zw via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/GHufpuMvSw – 11:45 AM

