Luka Doncic Mimics Michael Jordan in ‘Bred’ Jordan Luka 1 and Saves Mavericks From Getting Eliminated

Just when it looked like Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks could be headed home for the summer, the team showed up to Game 4 of the NBA Finals ready to make a statement. For Dončić, the exclamation mark to his team-leading performance came by way of his Jordan Brand signature sneakers.

During Friday night’s decisive 122-84 win over the Boston Celtics, Dončić laced up his first signature shoe, the Jordan Luka 1, in a familiar “Bred” colorway. Originally released in 2022, the black-and-red sneakers make use of the brand’s definitive color palette, one most often associated with Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls colorways.

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics drives to the basket against Luka Dončić #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter in Game Four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center on June 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Credit: Getty

It’s unclear whether Dončić’s decision to wear the “Bred” style — a first for the NBA Finals series — was an intentional nod to Jordan, but his on-court performance was key in the Mavericks win. Dončić, who was criticized by media for being unfocused following Game 3, put up a game-high 29 points and also contributed 5 assists and 5 rebounds for the team.

Either way, Dončić’s decision to lace up the “Bred” Jordan Luka 1 was a considered one, as he’s previously worn a different Luka 1 style (an unreleased “Iridescent” player exclusive) for the majority of the NBA Finals. Despite already having a soon-to-be-released third signature sneaker, the Jordan Luka 3, Dončić has been known to switch between playing in all three of his different models.

The Mavericks will meet the Celtics in another must-win situation during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Jordan Luka 1 was announced in June 2022 and officially launched September 2022. It was followed by the release of the Jordan Luka 2 in July 2023. Dončić’s third and latest shoe, the Jordan Luka 3, will arrive at retail in July. Retail pricing has not yet been confirmed.

