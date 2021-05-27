Luka Doncic, Mavs try to take commanding 3-0 lead vs. Clippers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The odds have turned significantly in favor of the Dallas Mavericks heading into Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series against the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

The Mavericks won the first two games of the best-of-seven series to put them in prime position to advance to the conference semifinals for the first time since winning the NBA title in 2011.

NBA teams that have taken a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven have advanced 93.7 percent of the time in league history.

That stat means little to Dallas coach Rick Carlisle. He just wants the Mavericks to maintain the level of play they've displayed through the first two games.

"To this point, we've been very focused and very determined," he said. "One of our real challenges will be to keep up this level of intensity and this level of fight."

The Clippers are doing their best to display calmness, despite losing home-court advantage in the series on Sunday and then putting themselves in a deeper hole on Tuesday.

"I am not worried about it," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. "You've got to win four games. That's what it is. They won two games on our home floor and now we've got to go return the favor."

Los Angeles needs to start by finding an answer for Luka Doncic.

The 22-year-old forward posted a triple-double in Game 1 with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists in the 113-103 win.

He came back with 39 points in Game 2 on 16-of-29 shooting from the field while also contributing seven rebounds and seven assists.

Doncic hasn't been doing it alone, however.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 28 points last game, and Kristaps Porzingis finished with 20.

Dorian Finney-Smith contributed 18 points in Game 1, and Jalen Brunson had 15 off the bench.

As a team, the Mavericks shot 50 percent from the floor in Game 1, including 17-for-36 from 3-point range, and Dallas was even sharper in Game 2, shooting 18-for-34 from deep and 58.5 percent from the floor.

"They're making shots," Clippers forward Paul George said. "If we don't dial in, if we don't honor the coverages, if we don't do a better job defensively, they're showing that we're going to pay for it."

The Clippers have been getting their money's worth from their stars, at least on the offensive end.

Kawhi Leonard is coming off a 41-point performance, and George scored 28, both making better than half their shots.

Leonard also had 26 points and 10 rebounds in Game 1, and George scored 23, right near his regular-season average (23.3).

Leonard, who won an NBA title with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, said the key heading into Game 3 is "staying on an even keel."

"Just like the regular season," he said. "You might lose two in a row and then you go on a winning streak, so just having that same mentality."

The Clippers haven't yet turned things around after losing their final two games of the regular season to non-playoff teams. Those losses dropped Los Angeles into fourth place in the West and secured its matchup with fifth-seeded Dallas.

The Mavericks are aware the Clippers can play much better. They know they can, too.

"We know we've still got more to do," Hardaway said. "More work to be done and a little bit of cleanup on both ends of the floor."

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • Bucks put Heat on brink, win 113-84 for 3-0 series lead

    The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to sweep the Miami Heat out of the playoffs, and they're making the task of dispatching the reigning Eastern Conference champions look very simple. Khris Middleton scored 22 points, Jrue Holiday added 19 points and 12 assists and the Bucks took a 3-0 lead in their East first-round series with a 113-84 victory in Miami on Thursday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds for Milwaukee, which can finish the sweep and move into the East semifinals with a win Saturday afternoon.

  • Denver beats Portland 120-115, goes up 2-1 in playoff series

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Nikola Jokic had 36 points and 11 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-115 Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. Austin Rivers hit four consecutive 3 pointers during a crucial stretch in the final quarter and finished with 21 points for third-seeded Denver, which had 20 3s overall. The Blazers struggled from 3-point range and got poor shooting from their bench players despite cheers from the biggest home crowd allowed at the Moda Center this season.

  • Amid signs of bipartisanship on infrastructure, McConnell has liberals in fits

    There’s a breeze of bipartisanship sweeping through Washington this week, but to liberals it feels like a stealth cold front being manufactured by Mitch McConnell.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook is right — A more open iPhone could carry a hidden cost for consumers

    Apple CEO Tim Cook is right that opening up the App Store could put iPhone users in danger.

  • Exclusive: China bars banks from selling commodities-linked products to retail buyers - sources

    China's banking regulator has asked lenders to stop selling investment products linked to commodities futures to mom-and-pop buyers, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, to curb investment losses amid volatile commodity prices. It has also asked lenders to completely unwind their existing books for these products, which they manufacture and sell to individual investors, said the sources, who are involved in and have been briefed on the decision. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission's (CBIRC's) order to exit these products has not been reported before.

  • Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australia's major sports leagues and Olympic hopefuls scrambled to make contingency plans on Thursday after authorities announced a seven-day lockdown in the southern state of Victoria to contain an outbreak of a "highly infectious" COVID-19 variant. Australia's second most populous state will be locked down from 11:59 p.m. (1359 GMT) on Thursday after authorities reported 12 new cases, bringing the Melbourne outbreak to 26. Melbourne, the country's sporting capital, has more than a dozen professional teams competing in top flight leagues, and all faced disruption and schedule changes.

  • The Brooklyn Nets have no excuse not to win the 2021 NBA championship

    Anything short of the 2021 NBA championship should be an embarrassment for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Manager: Khabib declined recent offers to fight Floyd Mayweather for $100 million, Georges St-Pierre

    According to Ali Abdelaziz, Khabib Nurmagomedov is still retired despite lucrative offers.

  • NBA explains why LeBron James wasn't suspended for breaking league's COVID-19 protocol

    The NBA issued a statement amid cries that James was receiving preferential treatment.

  • Joe Ingles, TNT crew surprise Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson with Sixth Man of the Year award

    Jordan Clarkson is now the first Jazz player to ever win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • Cuban baseball player defects in Florida

    One of Cuba's top baseball players, Cesar Prieto, has defected after arriving in Florida with the national team to compete in an Olympics qualifying tournament. "His decision, contrary to the commitment made to the people and the team, has generated repudiation among his teammates and other members of the delegation," Cuba's baseball federation said in a statement. The 22-year-old second baseman, who defected after arriving in Miami on Wednesday, is a strong hitter and considered one of Cuba's most promising young baseball talents.

  • Tiger Woods hails old rival Phil Mickelson after 'inspirational' USPGA performance

    Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have, to put it mildly, experienced a difficult relationship in the past so perhaps it says everything about the magnitude of the left-hander’s historic win here on Sunday night that Woods was one of the first to send out public congratulations. With his two-shot victory in the US PGA Championship, Mickelson, 50, became the oldest ever winner of the major, smashing Julius Boros’s long-held record by more than two years. Woods, at home in Florida recuperating from traumatic leg injuries sustained in the February car crash, clearly watched the action and was overwhelmed by what he saw. Indeed, he suggested that Mickelson’s first major win in eight years - that finally erased Boro’s 53-year-old record mark - can provide motivation in his own latest comeback. The pair have grown closer over the years, with the duo appearing in two charity matches before and during the pandemic. Woods tweeted:

  • Report: Deshaun Watson still wants out of Houston, won't attend Texans' OTAs

    According to Tom Pelissero, Watson hasn't changed his mind about wanting to play for a team that's not the Texans.

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • Suns-Lakers: Chris Paul briefly exits with right shoulder contusion, returns to MVP chants

    Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.

  • 'Always sleeping' Shaq roasts Charles Barkley for napping during 76ers-Wizards

    Shaq, caught quite a few times sleeping backstage this season, decided to pass along the call-outs.

  • Egan Bernal extends lead on day of drama and intrigue at Giro d'Italia

    Bernal wins shortened stage to extend his lead Caruso moves up to second overall Yates tumbles down the standings Simon Yates’s team insisted on Monday night that it was "not over yet" and that their man was “still riding to win” the Giro d’Italia. But the 28-year-old BikeExchange rider suffered a crushing blow on Monday as he was dropped on a freezing cold and wet 16th stage, which was won in emphatic fashion by race leader Egan Bernal. Yates’ fellow Briton Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) had a better day, moving into a podium position after crossing the line fifth in Cortina d’Ampezzo in the Italian Dolomites. The designated “queen” stage of the race had to be shortened by organisers at the last minute as snow and sleet hit the mountain range. Instead of a 212-kilometre route over three major mountain passes, the stage followed a 153km route over only one major pass, the Giau. But that was more than enough for Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers} to prove once again he is the man to beat in this race. The Colombian attacked over the top of the Giau, caught the last remaining breakaway rider, Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), and won the stage brilliantly to put time into all of his rivals. Bernal even had the time and presence of mind to slow down and take off his rain jacket before the finish, riding no-handed on wet slippery cobbles approaching the line - not an easy thing to do - so that he could display the pink jersey. "I wanted to put on a show," said the 2019 Tour de France champion. “This is the type of cycling I like, tough stages like these. It's a risk but I believed in myself and the team believed in me.” Bernal finished 27 seconds ahead of Romain Bardet (DSM), with Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) third, the Italian moving up from third to second overall at 2min 24sec. Carthy, meanwhile, jumped from fifth to third, 3min 40sec back. Yates, who had been second overall going into the stage, dropped to fifth overall at 4mins20sec after shedding 2min37secs to Bernal on the stage. “His Giro is not over but against such a strong Bernal like today it’s going to be very hard,” conceded BikeExchange general manager Brent Copeland, who said Yates just had a “bad day” rather than a problem with fuelling or the cold. “We’re riding to win but Bernal is riding well too. It’s not over and we’ll try to do something and make it a spectacular Giro.” The riders have a final rest day on Tuesday. The Giro finishes in Milan on Sunday.

  • Josh Taylor finds his moment, walks away undisputed super lightweight champion

    Taylor stamped himself as one of the greatest fighters in the world.

  • Alek Manoah shines in debut as Jays blank Yankees

    Alek Manoah made an impressive major league debut Thursday when he allowed just two hits in six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays recorded a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back homers off Domingo German (4-3) with two outs in the third but the story was Manoah, the first pitcher from the 2019 draft to reach the majors. Manoah (1-0) struck out seven and walked two.