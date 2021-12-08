Luka Doncic says he relaxed 'maybe too much' after reportedly showing up to camp at 260 pounds

If there's been a recurring issue in Luka Doncic's already decorated NBA career, it is concerns about his conditioning. It doesn't seem to be getting better.

The Dallas Mavericks star's weight and stamina came up frequently during Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, with TNT broadcaster Reggie Miller describing his movement as "plodding" and saying it was probably the heaviest he's ever seen the 22-year-old on the court.

Doncic addressed those concerns after the game, a 102-99 Mavericks loss, and admitted to perhaps relaxing too much during the summer.

Luka Doncic addressed the ongoing talk about his weight and conditioning with reporters after the Mavs loss to the Nets saying:



Doncic's comments:

"People are going to talk about it, yes or no, but I know I've got to do better. I had a long summer. I think I relaxed a little bit, not taking care, but I've got to be better.

"I had the Olympics, took three weeks off, and I relaxed a little bit, maybe too much. I've just got to get back on track."

Just how bad could Doncic's conditioning be? According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Doncic reported to Mavericks training camp weighing in at around 260 pounds, 30 pounds higher than his listed playing weight. What's more, it was apparently the second year in a row he had done so.

Obviously, that's not what the Mavericks want to see from the player they've built their franchise around. The good news is that even when he's heavier than he should be, Doncic is an absurd talent, as evidenced by the 28 points, six rebounds and nine assists he put up while Miller criticized his weight.

MacMahon also noted that Doncic's attempts to improve his conditioning were interrupted by knee and ankle sprains during the season. Hopefully, the issue is fixable when he's healthy.