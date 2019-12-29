Luka Doncic, Mavericks set all of the records in win over Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks are having a resurgent season, led by Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. They have two dynamic players with an offense capable of explosions. And on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center, it all came together.

The Mavericks beat the Warriors 141-121 in a game that saw Doncic and the team set record after record. Doncic finished with a triple double — 31 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds — in 30 minutes, becoming the first player in NBA history to record that statline while playing 30 or fewer minutes. He also is the first player to have multiple triple-doubles of this sort: scoring 30 points and playing 30 or fewer minutes..

Oh, and there’s more Luka benchmarks. It was the 20-year-old’s ninth triple-double of the season, tying the franchise record set by Jason Kidd in 1995-96. He is also the youngest player in league history to put together multiple 30-point, 15-assist games in a season — the previous record-setter was a man named Michael Jordan, who was 22 years old.

And he continued to torch the Warriors, recording his third straight triple-double against Golden State:

This is Luka Dončić‘s third consecutive triple-double against the Golden State Warriors.



All three triple-doubles have been recorded before the beginning of the fourth quarter.



12/28/19: 31p-12r-15a

11/20/19: 35p-10r-11a

3/23/19: 23p-11r-10a pic.twitter.com/YGD4M5ipqh — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) December 29, 2019

A lot of numbers, but the too long, didn’t read version is simply: Luka Doncic is good. He is third in the NBA in scoring at 29.1 points per game. His range is unlimited. His stepback is filthy. His poise is years beyond his age. He is not at the legal drinking age and already has 17 triple-doubles in the NBA. That’s ridiculous.

Franchise marks as well

It was a banner day all-around for the Mavericks, who put up 140-plus points for the franchise-record third time this season. They also made 24 three-pointers to break another franchise mark.

The Mavericks are 11 games over .500 for the first time this season and are among the contenders in the West. With Doncic shattering records left and right, both the present and the future appear to be bright for Mark Cuban’s franchise.

