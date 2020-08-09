Luka Doncic Makes NBA History in Jordan Jumpmans

Luka Doncic helped clinch a win for the Dallas Mavericks, 136 to 132, against the Milwaukee Bucks inside the NBA’s bubble at Walt Disney World Resort.

Wearing his classic Jordan Jumpman Diamond sneakers, Doncic scored 36 points, 14 rebounds and 19 assists.

Twitter buzzed with praise for Doncic after last night’s game. Right now, the 21-year-old from Slovenia is fifth in NBA in points, third in assists and he leads the NBA in triple-doubles. His performance last night earned him his 17th triple-double of the season, which makes him the youngest player in NBA history to lead the league in triple-doubles.

Following the suspension of the 2019–20 NBA season, the Mavericks were one of the 22 teams invited to the NBA Bubble to participate in the final eight games of the regular season.

Doncic’s shoe, the Jordan Jumpman, was released in summer 2019 and designed by Tinker Hatfield and the Jordan footwear design team. It’s constructed for finely tuned support and forefoot responsiveness. The collection highlights include an internal diamond cage system and Nike Zoom Air in forefoot.

Doncic has laced up Nike performance basketball sneakers throughout his young NBA career and lately has been spotted on the court in looks from other brands, such as the Under Armour Curry 7. He has also been seen warming up in looks from Jordan Brand.

Doncic signed on with the Jordan brand back in December of 2019, joining the star-studded roster of Jordan Brand ambassadors, which includes Zion Williamson, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Jason Tatum and several other top professional athletes.

Since then, Doncic released the Air Jordan 1 Mid as part of the Pregame Pack collection of Nike and Jordan Brand sneakers that is inspired by his pre-game tradition of practicing mindfulness. The predominantly white shoes feature a tranquil palette of greens and violets. Released in April, the sneaker’s highlights are the written phrases “Breathe & Center” and “Center & Breathe” on the heels.

Since the Jordan sneakers Doncic wore for his game are an old model, they’re only available for resale. Shop similar looks down below.

