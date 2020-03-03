The defining feature of Jim Boylen’s coaching: late timeouts in already-decided games.

If that weren’t already enough of an indictment of the Bulls coach, he found another way to humiliate Chicago last night.

Tomas Satoransky passed to Ryan Arcidiacono, who’d cut behind the Mavericks defense. But before Arcidiacono finished the open layup, Boylen was granted timeout.

Luka Doncic walked to the bench chuckling. We can’t read his mind, but good luck convincing anyone he wasn’t laughing at Boylen’s gaffe.

At least Chicago beat Dallas, 109-107.

Luka Doncic laughs after Jim Boylen calls timeout to prevent Bulls basket (video) originally appeared on NBCSports.com