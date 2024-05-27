Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving prove they’re two of the NBA’s best closers in Game 3 win over Minnesota

In the NBA, games and legacies are oftentimes decided in the final five minutes of fourth quarters in the postseason.

With Game 3 and potentially the series hanging in the balance, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving delivered brilliant fourth quarter performances to lead the Mavericks to a 116-107 win over Minnesota on Sunday to move Dallas ahead 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals.

Doncic and Irving had 33 each and if you ask what’s been the biggest difference between the Mavericks and Timberwolves, it’s been the fact that Dallas has two closers while Minnesota at this point only has an emerging one in Anthony Edwards.

Irving and Doncic combined to outscore the Timberwolves in the final quarter as the duo had 21 points while Minnesota had just 20 as a team.

“The trust we have with our quarterbacks with Luka and Ky being able to make the right decisions,” coach Jason Kidd said after the win. “We always talk about winning the fourth, the game was tied and everybody stayed together. The trust of Luka and Kyrie with the ball, they made some great plays finding teammates, but also being able to knock down shots when we needed them.”

Irving started the fourth quarter showcase with momentum starting to lean towards Minnesota. The Mavericks led by double digits in the third quarter, but with Dereck Lively II knocked out of the game with a neck strain, the Timberwolves began to claw back and eventually tied the game at 87 entering the fourth.

Dallas’ tenacious rim protection was lacking and Edwards was starting to get rolling, but these are the type of moments that Irving lives for.

Irving immediately went on the attack with seven straight points to open the quarter and keep the game tied while Doncic was getting his last bit of rest.

With just over five minutes remaining the Mavericks trailed 104-102 as time was winding down and the pressure began to mount on Dallas. But while some players shy away from the moment in crunch time, players like Doncic and Irving embrace it.

Irving tied the game at 104 with an extremely difficult finger roll and then he found a wide open P.J. Washington for a corner 3 to put Dallas back in front. From that point forward it was just Doncic and Irving making highlight after highlight from Doncic hitting another turnaround jumper to Irving showing his own skill with a stepback jumper that iced the game.

Having closers matters immensely and Dallas may have two of the best in the NBA. Doncic heaped plenty of praise on Irving’s performance, especially with how he kept the team afloat with Doncic getting a rest.

“Unbelievable, that’s why they call him Mr. Fourth quarter right?” Doncic said. “It was just amazing, he scored 33. It felt like he scored 20 in the fourth. He was born for these situations, he was born for clutch situations, so we just give the ball to him.”

What makes Irving the perfect star to pair with Doncic is his ability to understand the fine balance between hunting for his own shot in the clutch while also empowering Doncic to do the same.

Experience playing with LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant have surely been valuable for Irving in that regard. Irving is the same player that delivered the dagger to 73-9 Warriors in the 2016 Finals, so a tightly contested game in the conference finals is nothing to him.

Irving smiled after hearing Doncic call him Mr. Fourth Quarter and credited his teammates for his fourth quarter success.

“I appreciate his words, Luka’s funny man,” Irving said. “I feel like we’re both born for this. It’s just basketball man, you’ve got to give the game what it needs sometimes. Since the all-star break we’ve been up there with some of the top teams in the league with finishing clutch games. We have a great clutch record, I think we have that poise now and we’re showcasing our skill sets out there.”

Doncic and Irving’s together has gone from questionable to near flawless. Irving experienced his most success with James and in many ways Doncic is another version of James. He’s not the athletic wonder James is, but he’s a better shooter and is also a big bodied, stat stuffing point guard that is virtually unguardable.

Doncic takes a lot of playmaking pressure off Irving and Irving helps ease the scoring burden on the ascending Doncic. Irving’s impact has gone beyond just making shots as he’s helped Doncic become more even keeled since he arrived in Dallas last year.

“He brought a calmness to our team, to me,” Doncic said. “The maturity (he has), he’s been unbelievable.”

Irving is also oftentimes in disbelief watching Doncic slowly work his way all over the court and knock down difficult shot after difficult shot.

“When he starts going and gets into his Luka sprint, it’s a big deal for us,” Irving said with a chuckle. “It’s a big deal for us. It makes my job a lot easier, especially when I’m coming in transition and those guys are a little tired. We don’t play your turn, my turn, but when we get those opportunities to push in transition or get Luka an iso on the wing, it’s our time to take advantage of it.”

Dallas has no problems taking advantage of the top-ranked defense in the NBA and their powerful backcourt has been the key. Doncic and Irving became the first starting backcourt to have at least 30 points in the same game three times in a postseason in the last 50 seasons.

Analyst Jeff Van Gundy said they’re the most offensively talented backcourt in NBA history while New York Knicks forward said they’re “the best closing backcourt you’ll see.”

The Dallas Mavericks are one win away from the NBA Finals and their two closers could make them the favorite to bring home a title.