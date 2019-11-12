Luka Doncic kicks Marcus Smart in groin while making and-one (video)
This was the worst help defense Marcus Smart has ever played.
Of course, it was good recognition and a nice rotation. The Celtics guard is a superb defender.
But the results were horrendous, both unproductive and painful.
Robert Williams fouled a driving Luka Doncic. As Doncic scored on his continuation, he kicked Smart in the groin.
At least Smart laughed about the play after the game, a 116-106 Boston win over the Mavericks.
NBC Sports Boston:
🗣️ Stop kicking @smart_MS3 in the groin pic.twitter.com/nAUYIG7oAj
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2019