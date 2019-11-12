Luka Doncic kicks Marcus Smart in groin while making and-one (video)

This was the worst help defense Marcus Smart has ever played.

Of course, it was good recognition and a nice rotation. The Celtics guard is a superb defender.

But the results were horrendous, both unproductive and painful.

Robert Williams fouled a driving Luka Doncic. As Doncic scored on his continuation, he kicked Smart in the groin.

At least Smart laughed about the play after the game, a 116-106 Boston win over the Mavericks.

NBC Sports Boston:

🗣️ Stop kicking @smart_MS3 in the groin pic.twitter.com/nAUYIG7oAj — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2019



