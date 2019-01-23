Luka Doncic Hulks out on his jersey after missing 3-pointer

Luka Doncic pulled a Hulk and ripped open his jersey after missing a 3-pointer in the Mavericks-Clippers game. (Screen shot)

Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks’ 19-year-old rookie phenom, plays with the kind of emotion that gets people excited and invested in a game. He’s young, he’s talented and he’s fun. Even when he’s not perfect, he’s still incredibly entertaining.

Doncic gave us the perfect example on Tuesday night. The Mavericks were facing the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Mavs were up 58-56 with seconds to go before the end of the first half. Doncic wanted to make that lead a little larger than two points, so he attempted a three as the clock ran out. It was an airball and Doncic was not happy, which he demonstrated by Hulking out on his jersey:

Doncic isn’t afraid of an airball every now and then, and you can’t even tell he’s upset right away. After the ball completely misses the basket, he turns around, pulls his jersey over his face and effortlessly rips it in two. No yelling, no stomping, just the calmest jersey rip ever.

The Mavs beat the Clippers 106-98, so the missed 3-pointer didn’t matter in the end. And it sure didn’t impact Doncic’s level of play in the second half. He got a new jersey and did things like this:





If that’s what comes from Doncic getting so frustrated that he ripped his jersey, you won’t hear many people complain. But for the sake of all those innocent jerseys he will one day wear, let’s hope this doesn’t become a regular thing.

